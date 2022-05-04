HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret baseball team trounced its latest 3A Coastal Conference opponent on Friday.
The Patriots (14-6 overall) rolled over Dixon 12-1 on the road, improving to 8-0 in the conference with their fifth straight league win by seven or more runs.
West is in good position going into a crucial matchup with Croatan on Thursday, leading the conference by a half-game. It will host the Cougars (11-7-1, 7-1) after beating them 10-3 in Ocean on April 12.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association RPI ratings has the Patriots ranked No. 8 in the 3A east region and the Cougars ranked No. 23.
The Patriots put up 13 hits on offense and took advantage of eight errors from Dixon (6-15 overall). Ryland Howell hit 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored three runs to lead the way. C.W. Bayer also had two doubles, part of a 2-for-3 night that included two runs and an RBI.
Landon Millis had two hits and drove in three runs. Blaine Norris and Al Morris scored two runs each. The Patriots stole nine bases, led by two each from Josh Mason and Howell.
Jaxon Ellingsworth pitched all six innings before the Patriots satisfied the 10-run mercy rule. He struck out 10 batters and walked none while allowing six hits and one earned run to finish wit ha 1.17 ERA.
Dixon’s Connor Shoulders was the losing pitcher, allowing two hits and an earned run as the starter. He was also the Bulldogs’ leading hitter in the game with an RBI double in the fifth inning.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret.....013 152 - 12 13 0
Dixon…...........000 010 - 1 5 8
WP – Ellingsworth
LP – Shoulders
West Carteret leading hitters: Howell 3-4 (2 2B), 3 runs; Bayer 2-3 (2 2B), RBI, 2 runs; Millis 2-4, 3 RBIs; DeLuzio 1-4, RBI, run; Ellingsworth 1-3 (2B), RBI; Garner 1-4; Mason 1-4, run; Morris 1-2 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Norris 1-2, RBI, 2 runs.
Dixon leading hitters: Davis 1-3; Hinnant 1-3, run; Holloway 1-3; Hunter 1-3; Shoulders 1-3 (2B), RBI.
