NEW BERN — Croatan teams handily swept a six-team swim meet Wednesday that included county rivals West Carteret and East Carteret.
The boys won by 86 points, tallying 211 to ease by West with 125. South Central finished third with 115, followed by New Bern with 77, Havelock 55 and East 27.
The girls won by 30 points, registering 156 to New Bern’s 126. West was in reach of second with 122 points, and South Central made the competition for the runner-up spot a tough one with 115 points. East was next with 42, followed by Havelock with 24.
BOYS
Nathan Michalowicz was part of four triumphs for the Cougars.
He swam to first in the 100 butterfly in 57.39 seconds and took the top spot in the 100 backstroke in 57.92.
Michalowicz joined Harrison Milano, Paul Padgett and Ryan Simcic in the 200 medley relay to win in 1:47.37. He teamed up with Rylan Feimster, Matej Roth and Simcic in the 400 freestyle relay to time in with a winning 3:35.96.
Milano grabbed the victory in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.26.
He linked up with Padgett, Feimster and Roth to take the triumph in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.10.
Aiden Pesko swam to victory in the 500 freestyle in 5:47.02.
Padgett added a couple of runner-up finishes, clocking in at 1:00.14 in the 100 butterfly and timing in at 2:04.62 in the 200 freestyle.
Simcic also collected two individual second-place finishes, touching the wall in 22.61 in the 50 freestyle and stopping the watch in 49.17 in the 100 freestyle.
Feimster took third in two individual events with a 24.36 time in the 50 freestyle and 2:38.56 in the 200 medley.
Gavin Pesko wrapped up two runner-up standings, clocking in at 1:15.68 in the 100 backstroke and checking in with a 2:29.25 time in the 200 medley.
Luke Kahrimanovic rounded out the top-three finishers in the 500 freestyle in 6:57.83.
Briggs Cloutier won two events for West, taking the 50 freestyle in 22.45 and the 100 freestyle in 48.70.
He also participated in two runner-up relay finishes, joining Cameron Johnson, Kai Taylor and Braxon Morris in the 200 medley relay to hit 1:48.15 on the watch and teaming with Cooper Law, Johnson and Morris in the 400 freestyle to clock a 3:39.15.
Johnson linked up with Lukas Taylor, Colton Ellis and Law in the 200 freestyle to register a second-place time of 1:41.17.
Johnson swam to victory in the 200 medley in 2:13.69.
Kai Taylor took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.47 and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.23.
Lukas Taylor took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.82, and Morris took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:05.60.
Chase Diller came the closest to giving East a top-three individual finish with a fifth-place standing in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.78.
He teamed up with Trace Fernandez, Wyatt Nowacek and Liam Harding to take fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.18.
GIRLS
The Cougars didn’t fashion as many top-three finishes as West, but instead used their depth to take the victory.
Madison Bowen won the 200 freestyle in 2:05.63 and swam to victory in the 500 backstroke in 5:35.73.
She connected with Grace Meyer, Falon McCabe and Avah Beikirch in the 400 freestyle relay to take second in 4:12.83. The same quartet placed third in the 200 medley relay in 2:10.14.
Meyer took third in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.23.
Mackenzie Sampson finished second in the 200 individual medley in 2:50.98.
Claire Nickson claimed third in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.43.
Adeline Cloutier helped account for four of West’s wins.
She took the 50-yard freestyle in 25.08 and paced the lanes in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.38.
Cloutier joined Stella Higgs, Ashlyn Lewis and Chole Avon to win the 200 medley relay in 2:03.96 and teamed up with Bennett Sanborn, Higgs and Avon in the 400 freestyle relay for victory 4:11.43.
Sanborn triumphed in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.01 and finished second in the 200 freestyle in 2:11.64.
She teamed with Ruby Parker, Higgs and Lewis to take the runner-up spot in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:59.68.
Higgs added a second-place time of 1:19.74 in the 100 breaststroke.
Lewis had a pair of third-place individual finishes, stopping the watch in 27.69 in the 50 freestyle and touching the wall in 1:23.07 in the 100 breaststroke.
Maggie Murray gave East its lone top-three standing with a 1:10.26 time in the 100 backstroke.
