MOREHEAD CITY — Usually, assistant coaches don’t garner much attention.
West Carteret made sure that wasn’t the case on Friday when boys basketball assistant Robert Lancaster was honored for his 25 years of service on the staff shortly before the varsity game against Croatan.
Athletic Director Michael Turner took to the middle of the court while announcer Joe DeCampo called attention to the brief ceremony.
Faithful to his reputation, Lancaster was on the bench getting the statistics sheet ready for a crucial conference game. It still didn’t click that the hullabaloo was for him until Turner motioned for Lancaster to join him.
“I had no idea,” he said. “My brother was here tonight, but he was at the game at Croatan, so I wasn’t suspicious. Jackie comes to the games a lot, so I didn’t think anything of it. It was a shock.”
Lancaster was joined on the court by his wife, Dega, and son, Mason, as well has brother, John Lancaster, and sister, Jacqueline McClanahan.
After the game, he was still surprised and grateful for the moment of recognition.
“It has been a privilege,” Lancaster said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. West Carteret has treated me really well. I’ve learned a lot about basketball because in 25 years of assisting, I couldn’t ask for two better coaches.”
On top of his quarter-century working with the program, the moment was made more special by the fact that it came in a gym named for Lancaster’s brother-in-law, Craig McClanahan.
McClanahan coached the team for 21 years with Lancaster at his side. He retired after the 2018-2019 season and died unexpectedly in June 2020 from cancer.
Lancaster has coached under current head coach Mark Mansfield for the last four seasons, seeing the program win four straight 3A Coastal Conference titles, a run that began with McClanahan’s final season.
“It was a long time coming,” Lancaster said. “Over the years, Craig and I talked about winning a conference championship. It finally came true his last year, which was really special for us. The only thing that could have made this (run) more special is if he could have been here to see it.”
Lancaster took his first spot on a basketball bench under McClanahan’s tutelage. The latter was dating Jacqueline when he would pick Lancaster up from middle school and take him to jayvee practices while McClanahan coached.
Lancaster went on to keep statistics for the high school’s football team and served as a basketball manager under Roy Williams at UNC-Chapel Hill.
When he graduated from graduate school, Lancaster took a brief position at Jacksonville High School before returning to the county as a counselor at Carteret Community College.
That’s when McClanahan gave him a call and asked if he’d assist him as a rookie head coach for the boys varsity team.
“When Craig asked me to get started as his assistant back in 1998, it was a great honor,” Lancaster said. “The years kept going by, and he still wanted me to keep doing it.”
When McClanahan retired, the position went to Mark Mansfield who implored Lancaster to join him as well.
“It was a condition for me to take the job, to be honest,” Mansfield said. “He’s the guy that makes it happen. Robert is the guy that makes it go. He handles everything from the administrative and the logistical end, he has no ego, and he’s always the good cop when I have to be the bad cop.”
Lancaster, 50, is the youngest of three siblings in his family. His older brother, John, coached the school’s varsity football team from 2007-2011. He is 14 years older than Lancaster, while Jacqueline is 9 years older than her younger brother.
“He is an amazing friend, father and husband. He is always about honoring someone else,” Jacqueline said. “My life wouldn’t be the same without him or this school.”
