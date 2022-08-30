ATLANTIC BEACH — Croatan swept the county cross country meet last week at Fort Macon in style.
The girls weren’t far off from a perfect score, putting up 20 to run away from West Carteret with 59. White Oak edged D.H. Conley by a 78 to 79 tally.
The Cougars placed seven runners in the top 10.
Audrey Kirkwood took the top spot, winning in 23 minutes, 24 seconds. Ashley Kirkwood was the runner-up in 23:37.
Ryan Germain gave West its top runner in third in 25:01.
Croatan runners filled the next two spots with Tessa McFarland timing in at 25:17 and Kennedy Zaiden toeing the line in 26:09.
The Cougars also rounded out the last three top-10 slots.
Skylar Nawrocki took eighth in 26:41, followed by Eliana Dettle in 26:46 and Emilie Hayes in 26:50.
West’s Elaina Sherline finished just outside the top 10 in 26:59.
Cameran Ladd placed 12th in 27:06 for Croatan, followed by teammates Lillian Beck in 13th in 27:10 and Zenash Acevedo in 14th in 27:33.
Croatan won the boys meet with 24 points.
D.H. Conley grabbed the runner-up spot with 60 to edge West with 62.
White Oak posted 96 points, and East Carteret had 138.
Conley’s Landon Williams finished first in 18:08.
Croatan took four of the next five places.
Tyrese Cone claimed the runner-up position in 18:37, followed by Matthew Quispe in third in 19:09, James Wallace in fifth in 19:25 and Trey Austin in sixth in 19:31.
Jake Knight gave West its top finisher in seventh in 19:43.
Croatan’s Cooper Stephens ended up eighth in 20:08, followed by West’s Landon Gray in ninth in 20:17.
Josiah Hynes provided East with its top finisher, taking 12th in 20:30.
West’s Chance McCubbin took 13th in 20:53, followed by Croatan’s Noah Guererro in 14th in 20:59.
