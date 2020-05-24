After two weeks of recounting losses in an ongoing series of my most memorable games in 6½ years at this job, it’s time for a goodie.
Every year that I report on the three county high schools, the database of information I use grows larger and larger. Some of the names and numbers get filtered out through attrition, but the bigger ones always stick. The biggest ones, I expect, will stay knocking around in my noggin for decades to come.
This week and next, I’m going to describe two of the three most memorable games I’ve ever covered – the semifinal and state championship matches for the 2014 East Carteret girls soccer team. This week, I’m starting with the Mariners’ 4-2 overtime win over Whiteville to reach the state final.
First, a little background information: I started this job in November 2013, right after the start of the winter season, so the following spring was my first full season of coverage. I was a blank slate when it came to which schools had good programs and who the standout kids for those programs were.
Due to its geographic convenience to where I live, I wound up covering Croatan and West most of the year. I covered only one soccer match at East that spring leading up to the postseason. When the playoffs began, however, a schedule conflict that I can’t remember anymore forced me to cover East in the first round and my colleague J.J. Smith to cover Croatan (West didn’t make the playoffs that year).
The Mariners went into the postseason with a 7-5 record, so I didn’t have lofty expectations. Truthfully, I was a little jealous of Mr. Smith for being able to cover the No. 6 team in the 2A classification that year. We had an unspoken rule at that point that whichever team you started the postseason with, that’s the team you finished with.
Fast forward to the state championship semifinal round, where Mr. Smith and I were each covering the two programs’ first-ever fifth-round matchups. East was at Whiteville and Croatan at Washington.
I knew very little about the labyrinth of backroads it took to get to Whiteville (if I didn’t want to go out of my way through Wilmington), and in classic first-year-on-the-job fashion, I was late. I don’t mean five minutes late, either. I was just over 30 minutes late to the most important game I’d ever covered.
Thankfully, Mother Nature was on my side and the match had been postponed shortly after it started due to lightning. Only a few minutes had ticked off the game clock, and no goals converted when I arrived. The score was 2-2 at halftime and things were rolling nicely when another bout of lightning caused a much longer delay. This one lasted over 90 minutes, leaving me to sit in my car with heavy rain beating the windshield, twiddling my thumbs and wondering how much cell phone data I could use before I ran out.
Finally, the lightning dissipated and the match resumed, which took a whopping 4 hours, 15 minutes to complete. Neither team could break the 2-2 tie with the 13 minutes and change that was left in the second half, leaving two 10-minute overtime periods to determine the outcome of the game. A shootout would be used if the score was still tied after two additional five-minute periods of sudden death.
There was no shootout needed that night.
East’s Liah Burbridge put the ball in the back of the net four minutes into the first overtime period and then put the game away with another goal with less than a minute left in the second 10-minute period.
As the buzzer rang out for the last time and the Mariners swarmed the field with coach Antonio Diaz, the floodgates in the sky opened again and rain poured out onto the student-athletes and yours truly. I distinctly remember trying to balance an umbrella in one hand as I snapped photos of the celebration with one hand.
I’ve never seen a more jubilant reaction to a win than Diaz and his kids dancing around in the rain after four grueling hours of playing and waiting.
I didn’t leave the field to start my drive home until just short of midnight, and as soon as I got home, I had to pound out the story as quickly as possible for the next day’s issue. I was exhausted, but it had all been worth it.
I got one more piece of good news on the way home when I called my sports editor, Dennis Thomason, to tell him the result. And when I found out Croatan had lost, I also informed him that it wouldn’t bother me if he felt more comfortable sending the seasoned Mr. Smith to Raleigh to cover East in the state championship. My boss didn’t hesitate and said, “Oh no, it’s yours.”
I’m not sure I’ll ever cover another game quite like that one in Whiteville, and I’ll be forever grateful to East Carteret and that talented, scrappy 2014 squad for giving me an unbelievable sports memory in my first big-game experience with the News-Times.
The memory of that scrappy bunch continues next week in the state final.
