WINSTON-SALEM — Both Croatan winter indoor track and field coaches said it takes a lot of talent and plenty of luck to win a state championship.
The Cougars had plenty of the former but little of the latter on Friday at the 3A state title meet.
The Croatan boys failed to defend their state crown from last season, taking the state runner-up spot with 49 points.
Franklin came out of nowhere to claim its first state championship with 60.5 points.
“It was a pretty good day,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “We thought it would come down to the wire. We were not counting on Franklin to score that many points in the pole vault.”
Franklin placed first, second and fourth in the pole vault, collecting 23 points.
The Croatan boys took back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019 and then won again in 2022. There was no state meet in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic schedule, so the Cougars came into the meet having taken three of the last four titles.
“Most people would be extremely happy (with a state runner-up finish, but our kids were definitely disappointed,” Quispe said. “And I get it. They work hard, but so does everybody else, and it is tough competition. We just have to get back to work.”
The boys have claimed a top-five spot in seven of the past eight years.
The Cougars reached the podium five times to secure most of their points.
Cooper Stephens, Brayden Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe won the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 26.47 seconds.
Trey Austin and James Wallace joined Nicolajsen and Quispe in the 3,200-meter relay to take it in 8:12.53.
Quispe was the runner-up in the 500 meters in 1:05.60, and Nicolajsen followed in third in 1:06.70.
“The 4x4, the 4x8, the 500, we are strong there, and we were really strong there on Friday,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “We’re good in other areas, but some schools were better. To win it, you also have to have some luck. It takes talent and luck. Franklin was just better in a lot of areas than us.”
James Wallace rounded out the podium finishers with a third-place time of 2:36.69 in the 1,000 meters.
Noah Guerrero followed in sixth in 2:39.36, and Trey Austin finished 15th in 2:54.98.
Cooper Stephens took seventh in the 500 meters in 1:08.22.
He joined Hunter Poole, Justin Wax and Oscar Irizarry to help lead the 800-meter relay team to an eighth-place time of 1:36.40.
Ashton Kirkwood took seventh in the pole vault with a 12-foot vault, followed by Jake Carroll in 14th with a 11-0 clearance and Robert Wallace in 17th with a 10-6 vault.
Tyrese Cone finished eighth in the 3,200 meters in 10:12.87.
Pierce Mahnke placed ninth in the high jump with a 5-10 clearance. He also finished 18th in the triple jump with a 38-11.5 tale of the tape.
Matthew Finizio threw the shot put 42-11.75 to take ninth.
Peyton Heath finished 17th in the triple jump with a 39-01.5 leap.
Wax ended up 20th in the 300 meters in 37.77.
------------------
Croatan placed 12th in the girls meet with 18 points.
The Cougars just missed out on a top-10 finish, falling short of Atkins and Cramer with 21 points. First Flight was eighth with 24, followed by Union Pines with 21.5.
Carly Gordinier gave the team its highest placer, taking second in the pole vault with a 10-06 clearance.
Cailin Ames finished third with a shot put push of 35-08.25.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Ashley Kirkwood, Audrey Kirkwood, Kayla Hunt and Cameran Ladd took sixth in 10:31.62.
The 800-meter relay team of Kennedy Zaiden, Tessa McFarland, Lexi Tripp and Paige Merrell claimed eighth in 1:52.43.
Bri Saunders finished ninth in the pole vault with a 9-0 vault, followed by Jadyn Melby in 11th with an 8-06 clearance.
Ginger Hayden earned a pair of 12th-place finishes, hitting 33-0 in the triple jump and 4-08 in the high jump. She also took 18th in the 300 meters in 45.52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.