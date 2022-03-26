NEWPORT — Croatan’s victory over West Carteret in boys tennis on Tuesday looked much like its previous seven wins on paper but not on the court.
The Cougars had taken four matches by 9-0 scores, two by 8-1 and one 7-2, but none of those were truly competitive.
They earned another 8-1 win over the Patriots at Fort Benjamin Park to move to 8-0 this season, but three matches went down to the wire.
“The matches were close,” Croatan coach Jim Sheehan said after watching his team up its 3A Coastal Conference mark to 4-0. “It wasn’t like we beat their socks off. It was very competitive. It was a big win.”
The Cougars upped their league winning streak to 44 matches as they seek their seventh consecutive league title. They haven’t lost a conference match since Sheehan took over the program in 2014.
Instead of going into doubles play with a slim 3-2 advantage, Croatan cruised into the final three matches with a 5-1 mark thanks in part to Lane Hartman.
After dropping the first set 6-2 to Moksh Thakore in No. 6 singles, he took the second 6-4 and toughed out the tiebreaker 10-8.
“That was the biggest surprise of the whole match,” Sheehan said. “Lane was down early, lost the first set pretty handily, and was down 8-4 in the tiebreaker before he rallied all the way back. He is that kind of kid. He’s very competitive. I’m really proud of him. He played great.”
Hartman was also part of the most dramatic doubles match of the day at No. 3 as he teamed up with Ty Nickson to beat Tanner Hahn and Worth Stack 9-8 (7-5).
“We were up in that one too, but we couldn’t hold on,” West coach Mark Thompson said. “We just weren’t able to close out some matches. Croatan is tough. They are well-coached, and they have strong players who have the fundamentals down. We have things to work on to be more competitive with them.”
The No. 2 doubles match was also close with Croatan’s Alex Amato and Eli Simonette holding off Jake Bradley and Thakore in an 8-6 tilt. The No. 3 doubles match went to the Cougars as well with Noah Shaul and Adam Dweikat taking an 8-4 win over Rob Cummings and Adam Cummings.
The Patriots dropped to 2-1 with each of their matches coming in league play.
“That was Croatan’s eighth match, and they had a super scrimmage before the season, so they’ve played a number of matches,” Thompson said. “They’ve got a little more experience than us at this point. We’ve had rain delays and some scheduling snafus. I don’t know if it would have made a difference, but we could have made it a little bit closer.”
The highlight of West’s day came at No. 1 singles in a battle of the two best players in the county. Rob Cummings escaped with a 7-6 (7-1) victory in the first set before shutting out Noah Shaul in the second 6-0.
“Rob didn’t think he was in the same league as Noah,” Thompson said. “He really didn’t. I told him he was good enough to win.”
Croatan won comfortably in the No. 2 through No. 5 singles matches.
Dweikat defeated Adam Cummings at No. 2 and Garrett Boucher beat Hahn at No. 5 by identical 6-1, 6-1 scores.
Amato took out Bradley 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3, and Simonette took a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Slate Taber in the No. 4 matchup.
“My guys are pretty doggone good tennis players and super competitive kids,” Sheehan said.
The longtime coach said the win over West was a confidence builder, but his team was already riding a confidence booster with an 8-1 win over Greene Central a week earlier.
“That win was as big, if not bigger, than this one,” Sheehan said. “Not to take anything away from West, but when we played Greene Central – the kids know how good they usually are, and to beat them 8-1 was an eye-opener.”
Croatan and West will face each other again in the regular season finale on Wednesday, April 13.
“They are good, we knew they were good, but I think we can do better next time,” Thompson said.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, West Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Noah Shaul (C), 7-6 (7-1), 6-0.
No. 2: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Adam Cummings (WC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Alex Amato (C) def. Jake Bradley (WC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4: Eli Simonette (C) def. Slate Taber (WC), 6-3, 6-4.
No. 5: Garrett Boucher (C) def. Tanner Hahn (WC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 6: Lane Hartman (C) def. Moksh Thakore (WC), 2-6, 6-4 (10-8).
Doubles
No. 1: Noah Shaul/Adam Dweikat (C) def. Rob Cummings/Adam Cummings (WC), 8-4.
No. 2: Alex Amato/Eli Simonette (C) def. Jake Bradley/Moksh Thakore (WC), 8-6.
No. 3: Lane Hartman/Ty Nickson (C) def. Tanner Hahn/Worth Stack (WC), 9-8 (7-5).
