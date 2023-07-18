MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament is back for its 35th annual year this week.
The competition will start Wednesday with registration and the captains’ meeting at Big Rock Landing and fishing will run Thursday through Saturday.
The tournament is back to a three-day format after adding a fourth day last year due to poor anticipated offshore conditions. “Band the Billfish” added a third day in 2017 for the same reason and has stuck to its two of three-day format ever since.
Last year’s tournament drew 24 boats, down from the 41 in 2021, which was the highest count since 2014. The 24 boats produced a purse worth $118,000, with all boats fishing on Saturday and Sunday and combining for the release of four blue marlin and three sailfish.
There were 40 boats in 2021, 22 in 2019, 28 in 2018 and 22 in 2017. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The bite is much hotter offshore leading up to this year’s competition than it was last year, with the third annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament producing a whopping 224 releases last weekend.
Weldor’s Ark, captained by Dale Britt, was last year’s “Band the Billfish” winner with the release of one blue marlin and one sailfish to win the Level I division. Greenwing angler Jacob Crowe also caught a 12.5-pound dolphin to help the boat win $64,140 in prize money.
Crowe is the grandson of the tournament’s “voice of the radio” Richard Crowe.
A Greenwing angler brought the biggest fish of the week to the scale at Big Rock Landing. That was Henry Daniel of Marlin Fever, boating a 54.7-pound whopper of a tuna to help give his boat the edge over Watertight in the Level I leaderboard. Both boats scored 400 release points for the release of a blue marlin, but Daniels’ hefty catch was the tiebreaker.
Marlin Fever went home with $33,140 in prizes, while Watertight won $13,000. Marlin Fever also just won the Big Rock Kids Tournament.
Blue Print won the wahoo division with a 23.9-pounder reeled in by Hunter Crocker worth $2,640 in prize money.
Ali Kat won the Outboard Division with a 6-pound dolphin worth $1,000 in prize money.
Louise Smith of Whitecaps won the Lady Angler Award with 400 points for the release of a blue marlin and Cooper Howell won the Greenwing Angler Award with 400 points for the release of a blue marlin and 59.7 pounds of aggregate game fish weight.
No blue marlin were boated in last year’s tournament. “Band the Billfish” has long been a conservation-forward competition, sporting a 99% release rate for all years of the tournament and a 100% release rate for the last 11 years.
The N.C. Ducks Unlimited Billfish tournament has been in effect since 1989, helping to release over 1,100 billfish in the process. The name “Band the Billfish” speaks to the organization's conservation efforts and the release numbers back up that sentiment.
Proceeds from the “Band the Billfish” have gone to Ducks Unlimited’s Sound CARE program. Sound CARE (Conservation of Agriculture, Resources, and the Environment) is N.C. Ducks Unlimited’s premier conservation initiative, dedicated to the conservation and restoration of North Carolina wetlands and North American breeding grounds.
For more information on the tournament, visit ncdubillfish.com.
