MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team got off to a razor’s edge start Monday with a 7-6 walk-off win over Havelock in the season opener.
The Patriots were down a run going into the bottom of the seventh inning. They put the tying run across the plate with no outs, and then with Kiersten Margoupis in scoring position, Skylar Juarez hit the walk-off single to bag the win.
“It was a good game,” West coach John Barnes said. “I think we’re going to get challenged a lot this year.”
Havelock certainly looked improved after West beat the Rams twice last season by a combined score of 27-6. The close finish is indicative of what Barnes expects this season with West chasing down a sixth straight conference championship, a target painted brightly on its back.
“I don’t think anyone has worked as hard as our girls this offseason,” Barnes said, “but that doesn’t mean we can just show up to a game. Anyone can beat anyone. We’re going to get everyone’s best this season.”
Margoupis also earned the win on the mound as a reliever for Abree Young. The senior right-hander struck out two and walked none through three innings in which she gave up just one hit. Young pitched through four frames, allowing seven hits and six runs, all unearned, with five strikeouts and a walk.
At the plate, Makenzie Burroughs, Saylor Gray, Hydee Kugler and Margoupis had two hits each, while Anna Keith Sullivan and Kugler scored two runs apiece. Sullivan’s last run tied the score at 6-all in the seventh inning. She led off the frame in which four Patriots logged hits – Sullivan, Gray, Margoupis and Juarez.
West is hoping for a strong start to the season, coming off an 11-3 finish last spring. Barnes is entering his fifth season at the helm, banking on the team’s depth as a strong point.
“We have a lot of depth this year,” Barnes said. “We have people on the bench that, if you don’t get it done, we can put someone else in there.”
The team is still waiting on injured senior Hannah Moseley to return to the lineup. She led the team last year in hits (25), extra-base hits (8), batting average (.556) and stolen bases (14).
“We’re hoping she comes back soon,” Barnes said. “She’s ready to play at her natural spot in the outfield after catching for us the last three years.”
Moseley was recruited to Division II Chowan University as an outfielder. She’ll be replaced behind the dish this season by freshman Saylor Gray.
West has plenty of experience in the stable this season. It only graduated one senior last spring and returned all nine of its top hitters and both of its starting pitchers in Young and Margoupis.
“We’re experienced, and we’re ready to roll… just ot to clean up some things,” Barnes noted.
Before the game against Havelock, West scrimmaged Croatan on Saturday. Its next regular season action will be at Washington on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Havelock…........210 012 0 - 6 8 0
W. Carteret......021 020 2 - 7 10 5
WP – Margoupis
LP – Krumps
Havelock leading hitters: George 2-4, RBI, run; Jesat 2-4; Kramer 2-4, RBI; Krumps 1-4, RBI, run; Randles 1-4, run.
West Carteret leading hitters: Burroughs 2-4, run; Gray 2-4 (2B), 2 runs; Kugler 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Margoupis 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Asby 1-4, RBI; Sullivan 1-4, 2 runs.
