OCEAN — One county girls basketball team’s losing streak had to end on Friday, and the Cougars made sure it was theirs.
Croatan (5-8 overall) defeated West Carteret 37-35 to snap a five-game skid and start 3A Coastal Conference play 1-0.
“We needed a win, and they did too,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We’re coming off a long road trip (to Southside) the night before and we’re playing the defending champs. I didn’t know how we’d play. I’m really proud of they way they overcame the adversity.”
The Patriots dropped to 3-8 with the loss. They have lost six straight games.
“Both teams needed a win tonight,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “They wanted it a little more than we did tonight. We get to play them again at our place. We’re looking forward to it.”
The Cougars faced a 19-14 deficit at halftime, but knotting the score 27-27 at the end of the third quarter gave them momentum in a gutsy fourth that included six crucial free throws from Neely McMannen.
Both teams brought energy into the game, but Croatan seemed to gain it as the game went on. In a single snapshot of that energy, late in the final period, the Cougars’ Kaelyn Parmley deflected a ball out of bounds and expressed a fired-up reaction that wasn’t reciprocated by the visitors.
“It’s that kind of energy that I love to see,” Gurley said. “That’s one thing about this team. It doesn’t matter what the score is, they’re going to give extremely high effort.”
That energy helped them take a 31-30 lead, Croatan’s first since the first quarter, on a putback layup from Ginger Hayden. Hayden also gave a great defensive effort with three stops on the same Patriot possession inside the final three minutes.
McMannen sank four straight free throws to give her team a 35-30 lead, but West answered with a mid-range jumper from Skyler Setzer and a layup from Ella Holmes.
With 32 seconds on the clock, McMannen went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe, got her own rebound off the miss and got back to the line for another foul shot to make it 37-34.
The Patriots’ Ella Graham sank a free throw with 18 seconds on the clock, and the West defense forced a turnover on the ensuing Croatan throw-in, but the offense couldn’t find the basket in the waning seconds.
“I’m happy with the way we battled,” Gurley said. “It was a scenario we were used to, being down at halftime. It was ugly down the stretch. Hats off to West, they played really well.”
The Patriots looked like the stronger team in the first half. Early foul trouble forced them to play with the lineup, and the offense suffered for it, but they overcame a 7-2 hole in the first quarter with 12 straight points into the second.
“We had a great first half, but we just couldn’t build on that in the second half,” Howell said. “We stopped rebounding as well and couldn’t get shots to fall when we needed them to.”
Setzer scored eight of those points, including two three-pointers. It was the junior’s second straight game in double figures after hitting that mark in just one of the previous nine games. She has 27 points in the last two games after scoring 27 in the previous five.
McMannen led the Cougars with 11 points for her second game in the last three to reach double digits. She only hit that mark once in the freshman’s first seven varsity games.
Croatan hit five three-pointers in the game, the most for the offense all season. Madi Rogers and Parmley sank two apiece. Hayden scored seven for the Cougars.
The Cougars went 8-for-12 at the charity stripe, while West finished 9-for-20.
The win against West was Croatan’s first since the 2019-2020 season. The Patriots won both league games last year, and the two teams didn’t play each other in a COVID-shortened 2020-2021 season.
The Cougars have won seven of the last nine games against the Patriots. They’re 19-13 overall against West. The contest on Friday was the eighth in the series decided by three points or less.
The Cougars, who have already surpassed last year’s win total from a 4-14 season, will host Dixon (5-5) on Tuesday as they look to win their first conference title since the 2019-2020 season.
West will host White Oak (0-9) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret............................. 9 10 8 9 - 35
Croatan....................................... 7 7 13 10 - 37
WEST CARTERET (35) – Setzer 12, Graham 7, S. Huber 6, Frazier 4, Holmes 4, Snyder 2, Fiossi 1.
CROATAN (37) – McMannen 11, Hayden 7, Parmley 6, Rogers 6, Wilson 5, Clifton 2.
