MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret has announced two new members to the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
Twenty-one-year head boys basketball coach Craig McClanahan and 2006 baseball alum Lonnie Chisenhall will be admitted to the Hall’s class of 2020.
Typically, Hall of Fame inductees are celebrated in a ceremony during a home football game in the fall, but the football season was pushed to February due to COVID-19, and a decision has not been made yet as to when the ceremony will be held.
---------------------
The Hall of Fame committee made an exception for the typical five-year window required for inductees with McClanahan’s admittance. The 1978 alum died from cancer earlier this year after retiring from a 34-year teaching career in the spring of 2019.
McClanahan was a standout basketball and tennis player during his playing days at West. He earned the school’s Most Outstanding Athlete Award during his senior year. His athletic accomplishments earned him a scholarship to play basketball and tennis at Mount Olive College. He transferred to East Carolina University where he graduated in 1983.
McClanahan worked in the Carteret County School System for 34 years, teaching and coaching at West during the last 21 years of his career. At West, he served 21 years as the head varsity boys basketball coach, coached boys tennis and girls tennis for a combined 17 years and served as the athletic director for 15.
He won numerous conference Coach of the Year awards. Many of his basketball and tennis teams advanced to the state playoffs. His 2018-2019 basketball team won the school’s first conference championship in 33 years, making him just one of two varsity basketball coaches in school history to win a conference championship, alongside Billy Widgeon.
McClanahan led Patriot basketball teams to winning records in five of his last six seasons, with a record of 47-24 in the last three years.
As the athletic director, he led Patriot athletic programs to numerous Wachovia Cup awards, Wells Fargo Cup awards, state sportsmanship awards and facilities upgrades. McClanahan saw many Patriot athletic teams win championships while leading the athletic department. He retired from teaching in 2019.
---------------------
Chisenhall has made quite a name for himself since leaving West, enjoying an eight-year professional baseball career in the majors before retiring in 2020.
Chisenhall is a 2006 West alum and an outstanding baseball player who played four years of varsity baseball at the school. He batted .675 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs as a senior. He was a three-time high school baseball all-conference selection, baseball conference Player of the Year his senior year and two-time high school baseball team MVP.
Chisenhall was named the N.C. Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade, Louisville Slugger, the National High School Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America. He earned the 2006 Baseball America Second Team High School All-America Honors and a North Carolina all-state baseball selection in 2005 and 2006.
Chisenhall also played jayvee football and basketball during his high school freshman year. His No. 8 jersey is retired from the West baseball program.
Chisenhall was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 11th round of the 2006 Major League Baseball Draft. He chose to attend the University of South Carolina where he played his freshman year before moving on to star at Pitt Community College. He was ranked by Baseball America magazine before his college freshman season as the top freshman player in the country.
He was later drafted by the Cleveland Indians as the 29th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. Chisenhall, a third baseman and outfielder, made his Major League Baseball debut with the Indians in 2011. He started as the right fielder for the Indians in the 2016 World Series. He retired in February.
