MOREHEAD CITY — The 43rd annual Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Tournament only had one day to work with but plenty of action to show on Monday.
Inclement weather over the weekend limited the competition, typically held over three days, to a single-day shootout with 40 boats combining to release 43 billfish, including 39 blue marlin.
Maggie of Atlantic Beach, captained by Randy Bryant, captured the Level I competition with the release of four blue marlin for a $72,300 prize.
The boat made the first release of the tournament at 8:20 a.m. It followed that with a second release at 8:58, a third at 9:50 and a fourth at 10:38. It lost a potential fifth release in the afternoon.
The victory is Maggie’s second in the last decade after a win in the Level I release division in 2014.
Second-place boat Blue Bill also released four blue marlin, but all of them came after noon. The Robert High-captained boat from Wrightsville Beach won $30,280 in prize money.
Weldor’s Ark of Morehead City, captained by John Roberts, placed third with 975 release points for a $17,520 payout.
Diamond Girl boated the only blue marlin of the tournament, a 464.9-pounder reeled in by Joe Branch. The Atlantic Beach boat, captained by Carson Ruffin, walked away with the biggest payout of the competition, a prize worth $78,625.
All weigh-ins for the tournament took place at Big Rock Landing in Morehead City.
The top lady angler in the competition was Ashley Harrell of Accordingly IV with the release of two blue marlin.
The junior angler award went to Jackson F. Rogers of Game Plan for the release of one blue marlin.
In the gamefish divisions, Murmuration of Morehead City reeled in the largest dolphin, a 48.80-pounder, for a $33,250 payout as part of the NCLEAP 50/50 Dolphin Winner Take All prize.
The prize category donates the mirror $33,250 amount to NCLEAP (N.C. Law Enforcement Assistance Program).
Baby J of Morehead City won the tuna division with a 39-pounder that netted $15,925 in prize money, while Wet Hooker of Morehead City won the wahoo division with a 30-pound fish worth $15,925 in prize money.
The Swansboro Rotary tournament is the second in the N.C. Billfish Series, which continues this weekend with the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament in Wrightsville Beach.
The next competition in the series is its biggest, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament slated for June 10-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.