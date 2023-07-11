Summer has come to the Crystal Coast, and water temps are solidly in the 80s.
You know the pier zones, that is where to target the fish YOU want to catch, so how about appropriate pier gear! First is a pier cart and cooler to haul your gear, hold your bait and hopefully keep your catch of the day cold and fresh. On the pier, you see many nice store-bought aluminum carts and many home-made models of various degrees of sophistication.
Most pier anglers do not have a pier drop-net to haul their prized fish from way down there to way up here, often 20 feet or so. So, if you are targeting spots or sea mullet, it doesn’t matter, but especially if you target flounder, it is a necessity. Believe me…I learned the hard way. If you don’t have a net, look around the pier to see who has one in case of an emergency. Most people are very willing to help a fellow angler retrieve their special catch and respond to quickly to “HELP I NEED a NET!”
Now for the catching gear – rods, reels and rigs. You see people fishing with almost everything appropriate or not from the pier, but I recommend a six- or seven-foot rod with a backbone stiff enough to haul up your fish and a 2500 to 4000-class reel packed with 10- to 20-pound fishing line. This covers most fishing options except for king mackerel fishing, but that’s another story for another time.
How about baits? Although natural baits can be messy, they are the most popular option. Standard bait rigs are two-hook hi-lo rigs with No. 2 or No. 4 long-shank hooks, perfect for most panfish. Colorful fireball rigs for bluefish and Carolina or slider rigs with No. 2 to No. 2/0 wide gap Kahle style hooks are the most effective for live baiting flounder, red drum, trout and other such predatory fish. First of all, repeat after me, “I will only use FRESH or live bait.” By this, I mean shrimp, bloodworms or fish strips that have never ever been frozen or allowed to ferment or bake in the sun on the pier for hours. In this case, you end up something approaching seafood jerky, when what the fish really want is sushi.
Now, what bait you use depends on what you’re after. For panfish such as spot, pompano, croaker, sea mullet and the like, FRESH people-eating shrimp is often the ticket, although spots particularly sometimes won’t bite anything but bits of bloodworms.
A great, sometimes overlooked alternative is the sand flea or mole crab that can be gathered for free right from beach swash zone around the pier and are considered a delicacy for sheepshead, pompano, sea mullet and the red and black drum too. More recent substitutes for natural baits are the excellent family of Fishbite baits that imitate bloodworms, clams, shrimp and more and are brightly colored to boot.
Next is living, breathing bait. We already mentioned crabs and worms, but I would like to focus here particularly on live minnows and live shrimp. These baits particularly target flounder, drum, trout, Spanish mackerel and bluefish. Live minnows include finger mullet, mud minnows, peanut pogies (juvenile menhaden) and other small shads need to be kept alive in a live-bait bucket, either one with a battery operated aerator that is kept up on the pier or one that is hung over the side of the pier in the water below. These baits can be rigged on a Carolina rig or floated on a cork for trout, flounder and drum, or if targeting citation Spanish, they are merely free-floated at the far end of the pier.
Artificial baits are also popular on the pier, but remember, because we’re up here and the water is way down there, not all artificial lures function properly on the pier. Most lures that are used require special care in handling and use the awkward upside down and backward rod and reel retrieval orientation only seen on piers.
Here are some of the favorites: Got-Cha plugs, which are specifically designed for effective pier use and will literally catch (or at least hook) almost anything that bites, from Spanish, blues and trout to cobia, tarpon and kings and even a pompano or two. White and chartreuse bodies with Day-Glo red heads are most effective. There are also “field” modified versions with spots, stripes and reflecting tape. Many swimming plugs are usable, especially ones that swim with a downward motion such as Rat-L-Traps and anything with a lip such as the magical mystery lures from the Far East, the YoZuris. MirrOlures can also used only with difficulty, but need a slow retrieval to keep them water-borne and not airborne. Next are the heavy metals, like Stingsilvers, Kastmasters or Hopkins, which are often used when the false albacore are around tearing up schools of glass minnows.
The next artificial baits are the soft plastic baits played on a lead jig head, usually ¼ to ½ ounce and are jigged slowly along the bottom for the likes of drum and flounder of speckled trout especially in the fall. My recent favorites include various plastic shrimp, such a Vudu, or Betts Halo Shrimp, or their Halo Shad and the Z-Man Trout Trick baits. Of course, one can’t overlook Berkley Gulp! baits which revolutionized flavored baits. I like the white or chartreuse swimming mullets and the shrimp. The shad baits are also popular and effective.
Finally, I would like to mention the very effective use of bare-naked gold hook rigs. These rigs consist of a series of half dozen or so No. 2 or No. 4 laser sharp gold hooks strung along several feet of heavy duty 40-pound test line and are cast and slowly retrieved or incessantly jigged vertically in an up-and-down motion, attracting blues, Spanish and other predators. The ends of the rigs are usually terminated with a diamond jig. These terminal diamond jigs have been known to find flounder, trout, kings and even an occasional very brief encounter with a tarpon.
---------------------
So, how’s the local pier fishing going? Water’s a bit warm, so fishing has been a bit slow so. Think early and late in the day and nighttime fishing for the Dog Days of summer.
Oceanana Pier reports a slow week but BIG specks on Sunday to 8.2 pounds and some BIG Spanish to 5 pounds on the bottom spades, pigs and croakers.
Bogue Inlet Pier, again was slow all last week, especially while bottom fishing. Spanish getting bigger, and sharks are all over the king rigs, as are the kings with a passel of them caught over the weekend. There are also plenty of flounder and on the same day as Oceanana a couple BIG trout to 5 pounds. There are also scattered pompano and sea mullet. Did I mention the flounder?
Seaview Pier reports plenty of lizard fish, Spanish, blues, black drum and speckled trout to 6.5 pounds.
Surf City Pier reports blues, trout, a few mullet, smallish summer spots and also a couple kings late last week, as well as some big trout and sheepshead.
Jolly Roger Pier said that not much was going on with sea mullet and spots at night and blues and Spanish early and late. By the way, tarpon are all over the place with many hookups and mostly lost fish.
---------------------
Near-beach fishing has been excellent with big Spanish, and kings with a 57-pounder boated at Keypost Rocks and a good number of fish 5 to 15 miles out along with AJs any place you go. Being late in the season, the cobia bite is now moving farther offshore, but still a lot of cobia are around with keepers mixed in with shorts.
Inside, the New River is yielding the usual big summer specks. The marsh bite for specks and reds is holding up from the New River to the Neuse River, and topwater bite is still holding up. The Neuse also has good striper action right now around New Bern. And don’t forget the structure fishes – sheepshead and black drum from the port walls to the bridges and rock jetties. These are crunchers, so live crabs and shrimp and sea urchins are the baits of choice. The old drum action is heating up in the Neuse/Pamlico along with the tarpon, which have now moved in.
The surf along Bogue Banks is showing signs of hope with good catches of blues and good-size Spanish, along with steady catches of 12- to 15-inch sea mullet on fresh shrimp. By fresh, I really mean people-eating shrimp!
I recently complained about the lack of red drum in the surf, so Bill Highsmith had to set me straight. He landed an upper slot fish in the Emerald Isle surf just outside the outer sand bar on a piece of fresh cut mullet on July 4th. Nice job Bill! Now let’s find some more!
---------------------
Offshore still has an excellent mahi bite, and the wahoo are starting to heat up as well.
There is a good grouper bite in 80 feet of water and AJs everywhere, by everywhere I mean everywhere…wrecks, open water…everywhere.
---------------------
Finally FYI, more good news for AR-330!
The N.C. Artificial Reef Program has partnered with the 225-foot U.S. Coast Guard buoy tender Maple as part of the “Rocks to Reefs” program.
The Maple and her crew of 42 are based out of Fort Macon in Atlantic Beach and are tasked with servicing and replacing channel markers and inlet buoys throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Twelve concrete buoy anchors weighing 12,500 pounds each were repurposed as artificial reef materials and deployed in a small area on AR-330 on June 19. The new material can be found on and around 34° 33.469’, 76° 51.435’.
More “Rocks to Reefs” will be deployed on the reef in the coming years. For photos and videos of the deployment and to see what other exciting adventures the Maple is up to by checking its Facebook page: USCGC MAPLE WLB 207.
