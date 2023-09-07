MOREHEAD CITY — This year’s West Carteret boys soccer team has not been accustomed to losing matches whatsoever.
The Patriots dropped their first game of the year, 2-0, to a defensively focused Northside-Jacksonville team on Wednesday after opening the year 4-0, the best start to a season in more than 10 years.
“It was tough. Definitely the best team we’ve played so far,” West Carteret coach Noah Lewis said. “We knew that coming in. We knew that it was going to be a challenge.”
The Patriots had a 16-1 scoring advantage over their opponents before their first defeat and were able to distribute the ball with accurate passing and well-timed attempts on goal.
They managed to register only eight shots on goal in the match, as opposed to 15 for the Monarchs (3-1) who won their third straight game.
“This team is very good at implementing a high press. The midfield and attack were pressing the ball as soon as it was one back,” said Lewis. “It puts a hole in that tactic where we’re trying to move the ball quick through the middle. The spaces were there, and we were a little step behind of finding them. So, I can take a lot from that, and we’ll be training on that at practice now and try to find the spaces a little quicker.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots were tasked with chasing down one of the best scorers in the 3A/4A Big East Conference.
Twelve minutes into the first half, senior midfielder Kaiden Smith was able to put the Monarchs on the board with a strike to the right side of the goal.
Smith's second goal of the night was assisted by Samuel Schuler with five minutes left in the game after he chased down the ball 10 yards from the goal.
Smith is currently ranked first in the Big East Conference in goals scored with eight.
The Patriots, on the other hand, were without their primary scorer.
Ryan Duncan, a senior forward, injured his leg during pregame warmups and was unable to participate in the game. Duncan has scored five goals this season.
Lewis said the nonconference games the team has played up to this point have been a learning experience and have provided the coaches with an opportunity to assess who they can play and how to improve their style of play.
He has encouraged his players to view these opportunities as tests, and he has trust in the team's leadership to get everyone ready for the next competition.
“I think they will be alright, and we will look over some things tomorrow at practice,” he said. “These guys have a good head on their shoulders and have very good leaders in the captains. So, I don’t doubt that this is going to wake them up, and they’ll be ready to bounce back. The best you can do is just get ready for the next match and right your wrongs.”
That next match will be Friday at home versus Havelock (0-3) before hitting the road on Monday at Washington (2-3).
