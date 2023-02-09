HOUSTON — Cooper Webb struggled last weekend to remain in the hunt for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship.
The county native earned a hard-fought fifth at Houston’s NRG Stadium in round 5 of the 17-race series.
Webb is third in the standings with 83 points.
Eli Tomac leads with 95 points, followed by Chase Sexton with 88. Jason Anderson is fourth with 76, followed by Ken Roczen with 73.
Despite qualifying eighth, Webb launched to the front of the opening 450SX heat, with the two-time champion going on to claim the third position.
Pinched off the start of the main event, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider was able to cut inside as the field pushed wide and emerged from the first turn in sixth position.
A quick pass saw him move into fifth before the race was red-flagged.
At the 3:25 mark of the 20-minute plus one lap race, a crashed rider necessitated a red flag and a temporary stop to the action. The rules called for a unique staggered restart. The racers were lined up, one after the other according to their race order, then thrown back into battle with the wave of a green flag.
After the restart, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia found a way around Webb for fifth, yet Webb took the spot back before the checkered flag.
“I ended up fifth tonight, and it was a bit of a struggle, to be honest,” Webb said after the race. “I felt off all day, from practice and through the heats, but we made the most of it and came away with a top five in the main event. We’re still in a good points situation, and we’ll keep the ball rolling, regroup this week in Florida and come back swinging at Tampa.”
The riders will face off again Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. for round 6 of the 450SX Class.
The gate will drop at 7 p.m. and air on Peacock. The main event will re-air on NBC at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The event pays points for both the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, as well as toward the ultimate title, the 2023 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship series which combines Supercross, Pro Motocross, and two SMX Playoffs and Final for an all-new title with a $10 million total purse.
