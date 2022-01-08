NEW BERN — Croatan swim teams swept a six-team meet Wednesday with ease as the boys won by 78 and the girls won by 52.
The boys accumulated 206 points, followed by South Central with 128. West took third with 124, followed by New Bern with 110. Jacksonville with 36 and Richlands with 17 rounded out the six.
The girls totaled 182 points, followed by New Bern with 130. West Carteret placed third with 125, followed by South Central with 122. Jacksonville placed fifth with 47, followed by Richlands with 27.
Ryan Simcic was a part of three victories in the boys meet.
He timed in at 22.61 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and hit the wall in 48.99 in the 100 freestyle. He joined Matej Roth, Nathan Michalowicz and Rylan Feimster in the 400 freestyle relay to win in 3:35.
Simcic also joined Harrison Milano, Paul Padgett and Michalowicz to take second in the 200 medley relay in 1:49.
Michalowicz outswam the pack in the 100 backstroke in 59.17 and finished as the runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 58.36.
Roth, Feimster, Milano and Padgett won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.
Feimster placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:28 and took third in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.
Padgett grabbed the runner-up spot in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.
Gavin Pesko finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16 and garnered third in the 200 individual medley in 2:32.
Aiden Pesko ended up third in the 500 freestyle in 5:47.
Roth took third in the 50 freestyle in 24.85.
-----------------
Falon McCabe participated in two triumphs in the girls meet.
She took the 100 breaststroke in 1:24 and joined Madison Bowen, Grace Meyer and Avah Beikirch in the 400 freestyle relay to win in 4:14. The same quartet took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:08.
Bowen added a couple of second-place finishes to her outing.
She stopped the watch in 1:04 in the 100 butterfly and timed in at 5:40 in the 500 freestyle.
Meyer claimed second in the 50 freestyle in 27.99 and placed third in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.
Beikirch took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:23.
Mackenzie Sampson finished third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:33 and joined Claire Nickson, Josie Klaumann and Skylar Brown in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:04.
Maeve Burns added a third-place standing in the 200 freestyle in 2:33.
WEST CARTERET
Cameron Johnson helped give the Patriots two wins in the boys meet.
He swam away from the rest of the pack in the 100 butterfly in 55.96 and teamed up with Kai Taylor, Briggs Cloutier and Braxton Morris in the 200 medley to take first in 1:49. The same quartet placed second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.
Johnson also finished second in the 500 freestyle in 5:04.
Kai Taylor won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10 followed by Lukas Taylor in 1:16.
Cloutier grabbed two runner-up spots, timing in at 22.84 in the 50 freestyle and in 49.15 in the 100 freestyle.
Morris claimed third in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.
-----------------
Adeline Cloutier and Ashlyn Lewis led the way with three triumphs in the girls meet.
Cloutier clocked in at 1:01 in the 100 backstroke and hit the wall in 59.65 in the 100 butterfly.
She joined Bennett Sanborn, Ruby Parker and Lewis to win the 200 medley relay in 2:08.
Lewis teamed up with Chloe Avon, Megan Stoll and Parker to take the win in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:03.
Lewis placed first in the 50 freestyle in 27.52 and added a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 1:02.
Sanborn grabbed the runner-up spot in the 200 individual medley in 2:33 and took third in the 500 freestyle in 5:59.
She joined Cloutier, Avon and Stoll to take third in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:22.
Avon contributed a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:51.
