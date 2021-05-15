MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret hardly broke a sweat in its 3A Coastal Conference wresting opener on Wednesday, wiping out Jacksonville 67-12.
The Patriots took 11 of the 14 matches, winning six by pin, four by forfeit and one by major decision.
Jaden McBride (106 pounds), Christian Mezzaroba (132), Aaron Jeronimo (160), River Carroll (170), Josh Henderson (220) and Isaac McPherson (285) each had pin victories.
Jaiden Rittenhouse went the distance with Alyjah Rose in the 152-pound match with a 14-4 major decision.
West will next travel to Swansboro on Wednesday for a tri-match with the host Pirates and Havelock.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 67, Jacksonville 12
106 – Jaden McBride (WC) pin Desta Daniels (J).
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Bo Fearing (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Raheem Rainey (J) pin John Watts (WC).
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) pin Edward Sarkisian (J).
138 – Jacob Bennett (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Noah Anderson (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) maj. dec. Alyjah Rose (J), 14-4.
160 – Aaron Jeronimo (WC) pin Nevan Apicella (J).
170 – River Carroll (WC) pin Melissa Morgan (J).
182 – Julien Allison (J) pin Hikori Cruz (WC).
195 – Joshua Knipe (J) dec. Frederick Pickard (WC), 6-3.
220 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Joey Holland (J).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Austin Huber (J).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.