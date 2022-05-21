SOUTHPORT — The county was a few innings away from a Croatan and West Carteret baseball matchup to decide which team would go to the 3A east regional final.
No. 6 seed West (19-6) took a 4-1 win over No. 19 seed Northwood (19-11) on Tuesday to get to the fourth round, while No. 26 seed Croatan (14-10) fell by the same spread on the same night to No. 2 seed South Brunswick (21-3).
“That would have been awesome,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “It just speaks to how good baseball is in our area. I’m excited for the future. I know they have a lot of guys coming back, and we do to, so there should be some battles. That is good for our area.”
The Cougars were going toe to toe with South Brunswick, the top team in the MaxPreps 3A east rankings, as the game stood tied 1-1 heading into the fifth inning.
Walker Jenkins then gave his team the lead for good with a two-run home run.
“Sometimes a good player is going to be a good player, and he is an outstanding player,” Shaffer said. “Only two of their hits were really hard hit. They had a bunt single and two infield singles, so three of their six hits were infield singles.”
Jenkins is one of three Division I signees on the team. He has committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels, while Cameron Burgess is going to East Carolina and Aubrey Smith to UNC Wilmington.
“We competed really well,” Shaffer said. “A couple of plays didn’t go our way, and their best players shined.”
Burgess, who had an RBI double, earned the win on the mound, giving up one run on two hits in six innings while striking out 11 and walking four. Smith pitched a shutout inning of relief, giving up one hit and striking out two.
“South Brunswick is good,” Shaffer said. “They are a really good team. I was so proud of our guys, the way they competed. They showed that they deserved to be there. They proved that they belonged. I felt like we hit the ball hard. It just happened to go right at guys. We hit well, especially facing those pitchers.”
Croatan also received a strong effort on the mound.
Matthew McCray went five innings, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out six and walking three. Liam McFadden went one inning, surrendering a run on two hits, striking out one and walking one.
The Cougars had upset two teams to get to the third round, taking a 2-0 win over No. 7 Northern Nash (18-5) and then capturing a 1-0 victory over No. 10 Cape Fear (16-9).
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Shaffer said. “I love them to death. I was trying to hold back tears after the game because it was over. I just didn’t want it to end, because they are such great kids. I wasn’t upset that we lost. I was upset it was over. It has to end at some point, but I didn’t want it to end. I hate that it is over for the seniors.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan…….......001 000 0 - 1 3 0
S. Brunswick....100 021 x - 4 6 1
WP – Burgess
LP – McCray
Croatan leading hitters: Thomas 2-3; Odom 1-3.
S. Brunswick leading hitters: Jenkins 2-3 (HR), 2 RBI, run; Boldt 1-2; Burgess 1-3 (2B), RBI; Dilgard 1-3, run; Marvin 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.