Capt. Greg McCoy and the crew of the Sensation experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows Saturday night in the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
The Morehead City-based boat weighed in a 619.4-pound fish at 11:15 p.m. on the final day of fishing, but it was ultimately disqualified after it was determined it had been bitten by a shark or other marine animal.
“We don’t get a plaque on the Big Rock fountain, we don’t get the dough,” McCoy said. “A year from now we will be totally forgotten, no one will care.”
IGFA (International Game Fish Association) rules states “mutilation to the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh” disqualifies a catch.
“The IGFA rule is very clear,” Big Rock emcee Tommy Bennett told a crowd estimated at nearly 10,000 that had gathered to see the weigh-in. “Out of respect for the crew of the Sensation and the other 270 boats fishing in the tournament, the rules committee of the Big Rock is going to meet and look at all of the evidence regarding this fish and make a decision.”
Bennett said the decision would be released Sunday morning via the Big Rock’s social media accounts.
At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the tournament released a statement that read “After careful deliberation and discussions between the Big Rock Rules Committee and Board of Directors with biologists from both NC State CMAST and NC Marine Fisheries biologists as well as an IGFA official, it was determined that Sensation’s 619.4lb blue marlin is disqualified due to mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal. It was deemed that the fish was mutilated before it was landed or boated and therefore it was disqualified.”
The statement noted the tournament was following IGFA rules regarding mutilated fish as outlined in Rule #23 in the Big Rock Official Rules.
It read “This decision is consistent with prior decisions made by the tournament in similar circumstances over the last 65 years.”
McCoy, a New Hampshire native who attended N.C. State and then made his way to the coast, had just finished taking the Big Rock’s required polygraph test when word broke that his boat’s fish had been disqualified.
“I was hoping they would do the right thing and declare us the winners but no such luck,” he said. “It's a lot of money.”
The Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds, had remained unclaimed after six days of fishing.
Sensation would have netted the prize, in addition to the first-place purse, if its fish had qualified, resulting in a $3.5 million award.
McCoy said the owner of the Jarrett Bay boat, Ashley Bleau, is protesting the decision, and if that fails, will then contemplate taking legal action.
The decision means Sushi was declared the winner of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
The Nags Head boat won $2.77 million of the tournament’s $5.85 million purse. Sushi snatched the lead away from C-Student on Friday with a 484.5-pounder.
The disqualification of Sensation’s catch negated a Hollywood ending.
McCoy recalled coming down Harbor Creek with patrons at Jack’s Waterfront Bar and people on the bows of boats hooting and hollering as the crew made their way to Big Rock Landing.
“You catch a fish like that on the last day in the last hour and go well into overtime, it was something else,” he said. “Then they started pulling those shenanigans and I thought we were going to have a riot on our hands for a while.”
A massive and impatient crowd chanted “weigh that fish” and “what’s the weight” as Big Rock officials discussed the bites on the fish.
McCoy, like many others on social media, mentioned the discrepancy in disqualifying the Sensation catch and not Top Dog’s catch.
The Fenwick Island, Delaware boat made history at 8:20 p.m. on a Saturday night in 2019 when it weighed a record-breaking 914-pound fish. The monster blue was so big the crew couldn’t fit it through the fish door and as part of it dragged through the water and exhaust on the ride back and the flesh was torn off.
“I’ve seen fish come in that were way more mutilated than ours,” McCoy said. “Top Dog, a few years back, that fish was falling apart. It had some bites in it and was mangled by the boat and they didn’t disqualify that fish. I know the rule but I didn’t think that was going to be an issue. I was extremely confident it was going to be the winner.”
In addition, the longtime captain noted he’s upset by what he calls the arbitrary nature of the Big Rock rules.
“The rule they are talking about is an IGFA rule, but this is not an IGFA tournament,” he said. “In an IGFA tournament, you can’t change anglers. This is a boat tournament. You can switch out anglers as many times as you want, and you can do a lot of other things you can’t do in an IGFA tournament, so why do they have that one rule from the IGFA?”
Bailey Gore was the angler of record for Sensation’s catch but Bleau also spent time in the fighting chair, which broke during his turn late in the afternoon. The crew, including mate Darrin Cox, then put the rod in the rod holder and fought the marlin like a bluefin tuna, inching it up on a two-speed reel, one crank at a time.
“I was finally able to see her on the depth finder once she got up to 25 fathoms,” McCoy said. “I could see her clear as day. The guys put some extra into it and brought her up and she came right up by the transom and my mate reached over and grabbed her bill and we opened the door and slid her right in.”
The fight had begun much earlier.
After not finding a lot of luck throughout much of the day, in the final two hours (1 p.m.-3 p.m.) of the tournament, McCoy followed the sage advice of his mentor, Edgar Styron, and pushed the Sensation against the deep current to make one last gasp at a catch.
The boat hooked a 50-pound barracuda, and then with limited time to make something happen, got lines back in the water. McCoy kept the boat cruising on the same course, and a half hour later at 2:15 p.m. the 619.4-pound marlin snagged the same port short rigger lure the barracuda had hit.
“We knew right away it was going to win the tournament,” McCoy said. “She came right up, blistering, jumping, so we got settled in and went to work on her.”
In the first 45 minutes, the fish went deep – it’s tail may have been wrapped and it may have died at the bottom – so McCoy and the crew went straight up and down over the next five hours, working the current to get it to float up.
They boated the fish and plenty of emotions followed.
“A lot of hooting and hollering and embracing,” McCoy said. “We knew we had just won the Big Rock. Not too many guys have done it. Then we pointed her to the beach and the Big Rock crowd was talking to us on the radio about when we would be in. We had a lot of good fun on the way in. It’s just unfortunate it didn’t work out.”
