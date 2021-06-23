It was quite a scene Fri-day night at Big Rock Landing.
A huge crowd waited as Widespread pulled up to the dock at 10:30 p.m.
The Oregon Inlet boat grabbed first place in the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament with a 656.6-pounder.
The big blue, reeled in after a four-hour fight by 19-year-old Cole Pirrung of Raleigh, brought roars from the crowd and the promise of a $1.6 million payday to the team.
Late-night winning weigh-ins are nothing new to the tournament.
History was made on the final night of the competition in 2019 when Top Dog weighed in the biggest blue marlin ever in the tournament, much to the delight of an overflowing crowd, with a 914-pounder.
The crew of the Fenwick Island, S.C. boat owned by Todd Dickerson of Ocean City, Md., weighed in the monster at 8:20 p.m. on a Saturday evening and put it in position to win $793,188.
Dickerson’s catch, which required a five-hour fight and 90 minutes to squeeze it into the boat, crushed the Big Rock’s previous record of 831 pounds set in 2000 by Summertime Blues.
Bak Bar made last call on a late Thursday night in 2007 with a 613-pounder to win $800,839.
Captain Tommy Lewis of Huger, S.C. reached the weigh station just after 11 p.m. with a blue marlin that his son, Montukie, fought nearly 6 hours before boating.
The win almost didn’t happen.
Bak Bar’s blue got its tail wrapped and died near the bottom of the ocean four hours into the fight. For the next two hours, Montukie Lewis had to carefully reel in the dead giant.
These are just a few examples of blues brought in after the setting sun.
Who knows, maybe next year will add to the list.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
