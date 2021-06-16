MOREHEAD CITY — The 3A Coastal Conference Wrestling Tournament followed a similar script from the regular season.
Havelock escaped with a 39-36 win over West Carteret in dual action in late May to break the Patriots’ two-year title run.
On Saturday, the Rams again squeaked out a league crown to break another West two-year title stretch, winning by 1.5 points, 195.5 to 194.
Swansboro was third with 107 points, followed by White Oak with 83, Northside-Jacksonville 67 and Jacksonville 36.
The Patriots put 11 wrestlers in the finals with six winning conference championships and five finishing as runner-up.
Josh Henderson (16-2) was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. He pinned Havelock’s Derek Waiau in the 220-pound final.
West won its five other weight titles from 132 pounds to 182.
Christian Mezzaroba (14-4) earned a 14-4 major decision over White Oak’s Jacob Timberlake at 132, Jacob Bennett (16-2) pinned Swansboro’s Klint Rhude at 145, and Jaiden Rittenhouse (11-2) took a 9-1 major decision against Havelock’s Jamie Duffy at 160.
River Carroll (18-0) pinned Havelock’s Collin Jassett in the 170-pound bout, and Hiroki Cruz (12-5) pinned Jacksonville’s Julien Allison in the 182-pound final.
Jaden McBride (15-1), Skyler Oxford (10-6), Bo Fearing (10-6), Joshua Knipe (11-2) and Isaac McPherson (10-8) each finished as runner-up in their respective wei
