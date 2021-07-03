BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School rising senior Jenna Rutledge only added to her legacy over the past two seasons.
As a junior, she tied for third this year at the 1A/2A state championship.
Shooting a 5-over 77 on the Pinehurst No. 8 course, she called it the best round of her career.
She finished seventh at the state meet as a sophomore after taking 34th as a freshman.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event was limited to just one day rather than the usual two-day competition.
As a freshman, Rutledge shot 97 and 95 for a two-day total of 192. As a sophomore, she shot an 80 each day for a two-day total of 160.
A student at Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Early College High School, she is eligible to play at East because she lives in the school’s district.
Rutledge is the first East golfer to win a conference championship – she has now captured three in a row – and is the first to qualify for the state championship. She’s qualified for the state meet by finishing seventh, fifth and third, respectively, in her three appearances at the regional.
