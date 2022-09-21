YEATESVILLE — Another cross country meet at Northside-Pinetown meant another victory for William Sanchez.
The East Carteret senior won a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference race for the second time in as many weeks with a clocking of 17 minutes, 11 seconds to outlast the other 41 runners. He finished ahead of the runner-up by 14 seconds.
He hit the line in 17:05 in the previous meet to win by nearly 30 seconds.
The Mariners also finished third again with an identical 65 points. Lejeune ran to the triumph with 35 points, followed by Pamlico with 57. Northside rounded out the four with 79.
East’s Josiah Hynes placed sixth in 18:30.
Underclassmen took the next three spots for the Mariners.
Sophomore Braydon Johnson claimed 19th in 21:12, followed by freshman Clay Michels in 21st in 21:29 and sophomore Gardner Gooch in 29th in 24:26.
Jesse Humphries took 30th in 24:30, followed by Colin Haynes in 33rd in 25:35 and Elliot Neve in 38th in 27:41.
East had two runners compete in the 22-runner girls meet.
Addison Covington finished eighth in 27:46. Bethany Haynes took 20th in 35:20.
The Mariners will host the next Coastal Plains meet on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
