WILMINGTON — Tink Niebel capped her swimming career in style at UNC Wilmington.
The senior helped the Seahawk women capture their first conference championship in 17 years at the Colonial Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championship.
“I’m still blown away by it,” the former Croatan standout said. “I really could not have asked for a better ending.”
The title was a year in the making.
At the 2022 CAA championship meet, William & Mary won it with 663.5 points to edge UNCW with 621.
The Seahawks lost just one senior from a team that earned its best CAA finish since 2010. Despite the fantastic performance, sitting on the pool deck watching the Tribe celebrate did not sit well.
“I remember that day seeing them win and thinking ‘alright, we are winning next year,’” Niebel said. “It definitely left everyone with a bad taste in their mouth and everyone definitely had a fire in them when we came back this year.”
It certainly showed.
UNCW didn’t just win this season, it dominated, scoring a program-record 803 points to pull away from William & Mary with 534.5.
“It was absolutely crazy” Niebel said. “It’s a four-day meet, and halfway through day two, we had it. From the first day, the first second we got on the pool deck, we were like, ‘OK, this is our home now, we own it.’ It felt like we were there to win and put all our hard work and effort into action.”
Niebel earned a bronze medal by swimming the second leg of the Seahawks’ 400-yard freestyle relay that finished in 3:19.54. She also was seventh in the championship final of the 200-yard individual medley in 2:03.82.
Niebel, who has been a part of seven top-10 finishes at the CAA championship meet in her career, including four top-five finishes, called the meet an emotional rollercoaster as it brought an end to her 16-year competitive swimming career. The 400 freestyle relay served as the last event of the meet.
“I don’t know how to describe it,” Niebel said. “Right before I dove off, I was dialed in, because I knew this was going to be my last swim ever. Once I touched the wall, and once the relay was over, it hit me like a tidal wave. It’s over in a blink of an eye. I thought ‘that was it, that was your last race.’ It was sad to finish, but at the same time, I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish.”
The UNCW men also handled their meet with ease, scoring 890 points to Delaware’s 606, giving the swimming programs a CAA title sweep for the first time since 2006.
For the men, it was the 15th conference title and their second straight. For the women, it was their fourth and first since that 2006 season.
“It’s hard to wrap my head around that both teams won,” Niebel said. “Our team slogan was ‘one team’ because with most programs, it’s a men’s team and a women’s team. We felt like a family. We were there for each other and relied on each other. We pushed each other, and that made it more special.”
UNCW has come a long way since Niebel’s first two seasons when the women’s team finished second to last at the CAA championship meet.
Bobby Guntoro has made the difference.
The CAA men’s and women’s swimming Coach of the Year, was named head coach in the summer of 2020, returning to his alma mater following eight seasons on the staff at N.C. State, including the last three as associate head coach. He became just the third head coach in the program’s 42-year history and the first UNCW graduate to take the reins.
“Our coaching staff is unreal,” Niebel said. “They do a good job of tailoring the season for every individual. Leadership is very powerful.”
Niebel is hoping to take on a leadership role soon.
A standout student who was named Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators, she has applied to U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidates School in Quantico, Virginia.
“After four years of college, I’ve learned a lot about myself and what I value and what drives me,” she said. “I need something that makes me feel accomplished. I love to challenge myself and see how much I can push my limits. I realized this past year that a 9-5 job isn’t going to make me happy in the long run. I love to be active and I find joy in helping people, and there is no better way to do that than to serve your own country.”
She is no stranger to military life. Niebel’s father, Andrew, is a brigadier general and serves as commanding general of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Installations East. Niebel has lived in Rhode Island, Virginia, Hawaii and California.
“I guess it is in my blood,” she said. “We moved around every two to three years growing up. I always said, ‘I’m not going to marry a Marine, I’m not going to be a Marine, I’m going to stay in one spot.’ But now after four years in college, I’m like ‘OK, I’m ready to go somewhere else.’ But out of all the places we’ve lived, coastal Carolina and Emerald Isle, that was by far my favorite, you can’t beat it.”
In the meantime, she plans on spending her third straight summer working for the ocean rescue team at Wrightsville Beach and is trying to get used to the idea of no longer being a competitive swimmer.
“It’s been really fun to figure out new stuff I’m interested in and figuring out who I am without being a DI athlete,” she said. “It took up so much of my time over the last four years. I don’t have to be at the pool for three hours a day, and it’s nice to not get up so early. It’s cool to have a lot of free time, but I do get back in the pool a few times a week to stay in somewhat decent shape for lifeguarding. I do love to swim. I’ve ended the sport with nothing but love and respect for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.