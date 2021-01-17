LA GRANGE — Another strong campaign for Croatan ended in the same round.
North Lenoir defeated the Cougars 22-25, 27-25, 25-11, 25-20 in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs. In a matchup of undefeated teams, Croatan (13-1) looked to defeat North Lenoir (12-0) for the second straight postseason, but couldn’t stifle the Hawks’ momentum on the road.
In the 2019 season, Croatan defeated North Lenoir at home 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 in the first round before falling to Carrboro in the third.
“This is not just a team, but a family,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “This is just a wonderful crowd of girls – the passion and love they have for volleyball and each another is more than I can ask for.”
After the teams split the game’s first two points, Croatan jumped out to a 7-1 run, highlighted by a Molly Butler ace to establish control. North Lenoir got within 9-6, but the Cougars went on a 5-1 spurt, including a Cammie Davis ace. The Hawks eventually got within 23-22, but Shelby Waltrip responded with a block and the Cougars closed out the set.
Croatan started strong with a 4-0 run in the second set, including a block from Savannah Anderson and Olivia O’Kane. North Lenoir fought back, eventually taking a 10-9 lead after a Reena Parris ace in a set that featured 11 ties and seven lead changes.
Croatan went on a 7-1 run, highlighted by a Davis ace and O’Kane block, but North Lenoir took back the advantage at 20-19. Devon Statham followed with a kill to start a 4-1 run for the Cougars, but the Hawks responded with three straight points, including an Ashanti Lynch kill and Jackie Avila ace to get set point.
The Cougars scored the next two points to force a set point of their own at 25-24, but the Hawks responded with two straight points to take the advantage back. On the next point, Kennedy Sullivan made two sprawling digs to keep North Lenoir alive before Kinsey Sasser finished off the set with a kill.
Momentum shifted heavily toward North Lenoir from there, as the Hawks never trailed again.
In the third set, North Lenoir jumped out to an 8-2 advantage, highlighted by a Sullivan ace and kills from Jones and Parris. Croatan got within 14-9 after an O’Kane kill, but North Lenoir answered with a 10-1 spurt, punctuated by a Parris kill. When Jones provided a spike of her own, North Lenoir had a 2-1 set lead.
In the fourth set, the teams traded the first four points before Jones’ kill triggered a 5-1 run for the Hawks. Croatan got within 8-6 after a spike from Butler, but Lynch’s kill started another 5-1 spurt for North Lenoir. The Hawks kept the pressure on, pushing the advantage to 22-12 after a Jones ace, and while the Cougars later staved off four match points, Lynch sent the Hawks to the eastern regionals with a kill.
“They just didn’t want to lose,” North Lenoir coach Heather Carson said. “They knew what was at stake and they kept fighting – they find a way somehow, and words can’t describe how excited we are.”
