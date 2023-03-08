MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret hosted a three-team spring track and field meet on Feb. 28 with Croatan and Richlands in attendance.
The Patriots’ girls team won its meet with 97 points, followed by Croatan in second with 66 and Richlands in third with 20. In the boys meet, the Cougars won with 87 points, followed by West in second with 65.5 and the Wildcats in third with 33.5.
Girls
West’s Grace Guilford won the 200-meter dash in 26.10 seconds while Croatan’s Kennedy Zaiden placed third with a 28.00 clocking.
In the 400-meter dash, Guilford won with a time of 57.98 as the only sub-minute time. Teammate Tyler Collins placed second in the same event with a time of 1 minute, 5.84 seconds, and Zaiden placed third in 1:03.30.
Two Patriots made up the top two spots in the 800-meter run. Ryan Germain won in 2:34 while Cate Siebert placed second in 2:41.
The county rivalry was on display in the 1,600-meter run, with West’s Marlena Mason winning in 6:29 and Croatan’s Sofia Biedenbach placing second in 6:56.
In the 3,200-meter run, the Cougars’ Kayla Hunt placed first with a 13:23 clocking and West’s Marson placed second in 13:59.
The 100-meter hurdles went to Croatan, with Paige Merrell winning in 16.40 and the Patriots’ Hubbard Stack placing second in 17.30, but the 300-meter hurdles went to West, with Stack winning in 50.40 and Merrell placing second in 50.70. The Patriots’ Molly Scott Cottrell placed third in 53.20.
Collins got the win in the high jump with a 5-foot, 9-inch leap while Cottrell tied for second with Croatan’s Ginger Hayden with a 4-08 jump.
In the pole vault, Carly Gordinier cleared 11-00 to win while teammate Bri Saunders tied West’s Kaelyn Mangrum with a height of 7-06.
The Patriots’ Marybeth Garrison won the long jump with a 15-08 leap while teammate Williams finished third with a 13-05 measurement. Hayden placed second with a 14-08 jump.
Hayden got her win in the triple jump with a 34-01 measurement that tied with Garrison. Cottrell finished in third with a 32-00 leap.
The Cougars’ Cailin Ames won shot put event with a 34-07 toss. The Patriots’ Ashlyn Lewis placed second with a 29-07 throw while teammate Alexandra Vazquez placed third with a 29-04 measurement.
Ames also won the discus with a 97-02 throw. The Cougars’ Angelica Steffy placed second with an 89-10.5 toss and West’s Vazquez placed third with an 88-00 measurement.
The Patriots won all four relay events. Kaelyn Mangrum, Riley Preston, Riley Williams and Anna Johnson teamed up to win the 400-meter event in 53.90. The quartet of Minaya Williams, Jenna Hewes, Mangrum and Stack won the 800 meters in 1:53.40.
In the 1,600 meters, Isabella Mennella, Germain, Collins and Guilford won with a time of 4:08.80, and in the 3,200 meters, Sally King, Germain, Mennella and Siebert teamed up to win in 10:49.
BOYS
In the 100-meter dash, West’s Lamar Teel placed second with a 11.30 clocking.
In the 400-meter dash, Croatan’s Luke Nicolajsen won with a time of 49.60 and teammate Brayden Stephens placed second in 50.90. West’s Peyton Wheeler finished in third with a 52.00 clocking.
The Cougars dominated the 800-meter run, with Matthew Quispe winning in 1:57.90, James Wallace finishing in second in 2:04.30 and Noah Guerrero placing third in 2:06.20.
Two Patriots made the podium in the 1,600-meter run. Jake Knight won in 4:42 and Chance McCubbin placed third in 5:01. Croatan’s Tyrese Cone placed second with a 4:52 clocking.
In the 3,200-meter run, Cone won in 10:22 while West’s McCubbin placed second in 10:34.
Only Croatan made the podium of the two hurdles events. Stephens won the 110-meter event in 15.70 and he captured the 300-meter event in 40.50. Juelz Bernhardt placed second in both events, clocking a time of 17.80 in the 110 meters and a time of 47.00 in the 300 meters.
The Patriots won the two shorter of four relay events. In the 400-meter event, Da-Ryan Williams, Jeremiyah Dixon, Jasiah James and Teel teamed up to win in 46.20. In the 800 meters, Hunter Guthrie, Evan Jones, Peyton Wheeler and Williams clocked a first-place time of 1:31.60.
On the flip side, the Cougars won the two longer relay events. Croatan’s “A” squad won the 1,600-meter event in 3:22.90 and the 3,200-meter race in 8:20.
Three county jumpers placed in the high jump podium. Croatan’s Pierce Mahnke won with a 5-10 leap, while West’s Jasiah James and Savion Lewis tied for second with a 5-08 jump.
James got the win in the long jump with a 20-07 leap, while Mahnke placed second with a 19-01 measurement.
In the triple jump, Croatan’s Peyton Heath won with a 40-03 leap and West’s Jaxon Whitaker placed third with a 39-03 measurement.
In the pole vault, the Patriots’ Colton Ellis won with a height of 13-00. The Cougars’ Robert Wallace and Jake Carroll both cleared 11-06 to tie for second.
Two Patriots made up the top two spots in the shot put. Dalton Newman won it with a 39-00 toss and Rufino Miranda placed second with a 34-03.5 throw. The Cougars’ Alex McClain placed third with a 34-01 toss.
Miranda got the win in the discus with a 114-03 measurement, while Newman placed third with a 112-08 throw. Croatan’s Michael McCabe placed second with a 112-08 toss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.