Croatan goes 10-0 at boys lacrosse tourney in Virginia

Members of the Croatan boys lacrosse team go 10-0 for the Red Devils Coast squad in two offseason tournaments at Williamsburg and Roanoke, Virginia, including the Summer Celebration and Star City Invitational. Members of the team, left to right, include coach George Benson, Will Horrell, Evan Lane, Brandon Pugh, coach Tom Williams, Dain Sparks, Pete Eifert, Jake Carroll and Tommy Williams. (Contributed photo)

