MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Country Club proved to be a tougher 18-hole outing than Star Hill Golf Club for 3A Coastal Conference teams on Monday, but West Carteret still captured its fourth straight match.
The boys golf team has outpaced its league foes in every match this spring by a huge margin. The Patriots’ top four golfers teamed up for a combined score of 322, a whopping 53 strokes better than the next team.
Richlands finished in second with a score of 375, Croatan placed third with 381, Swansboro was fourth with 391 and White Oak was fifth with 413. Dixon did not have enough golfers to post a score for the first time this season.
The match was the second straight 18-hole competition for the conference. West scored 317 at Star Hill on March 27. The only team to improve upon its 18-hole score at Star Hill was Croatan, which dropped from a 383 to a 381.
No one had a better day at Morehead City than Ryan Johnson who led West with a 72 for medalist honors. In fact, only six golfers scored under a 90, and four of them were Patriots.
West golfers Everett Schulte tied for second overall with a 78, David Garner shot an 84 to finish fifth and Colin Eaton shot an 88 for sixth.
Johnson, Schulte and Garner have been top-four golfers for West all season. The match was Eaton’s second in a team scoring position. Both Johnson and Eaton improved upon their Star Hill scores. Johnson dropped from a 76 at the Cape Carteret course while Eaton dropped from a 96.
Other Patriot golfers in the match were Caleb Conneely with a 91 and Eli Graves with a 96.
Croatan had one golfer score under a 90 – Johnathan Le with an 82 that was good for fourth overall. The other three Croatan team scorers were Jaden Hilliard with a 93 and Quinn Butler and Hagan Weeks who scored a 103 apiece. The Cougars have been the third-place team in league matches three of four times this spring. Other Croatan golfers were Harrison Byrd who shot a 116 and Hunter Moore who scored a 119.
The next match for both teams will be at Rock Creek Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville on Monday.
