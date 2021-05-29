Has there ever been a better time for baseball in this county?
I’m not so sure, at least not since Croatan opened its doors. Right now, there are only two losses among the three high schools, and the Marlins are about to start their season as the two-time defending Coastal Plain League champs.
There have been a lot of great players and great teams to come through the county, but the stars rarely align so that everyone is having a great season all at the same time. The pandemic-adjusted scholastic schedule also makes it so that prep ball and summer collegiate ball are playing at the same time.
I wrote in this column during the preseason that all three high schools were potential state champion contenders, but I didn’t quite expect this. Two teams are ranked in the top five of their classifications and the other in the top 20.
Croatan (8-0) and West Carteret (7-0) are both undefeated, while East Carteret is 8-2. The Cougars beat the Mariners 9-6 on May 18, and they play again on June 11.
Due to a conference-specific regular season schedule, West wasn’t able to get a real matchup with Croatan or East, but it scrimmaged the Cougars during the preseason and Croatan won 8-4.
The Patriots, who are first in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 5-0 record, are ranked No. 4 in the 3A classification and No. 20 in the state overall according to MaxPreps.com.
The Cougars are dominating a relatively weaker 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and are ranked No. 5 in the 2A classification and No. 35 in the state.
The Mariners are in third place in the Coastal 8 with an 8-2 record, ranked No. 16 in the 1A and No. 125 in the state. It’s notable what team one of those losses were to for East. The loss to Croatan aside, the state ranking would be significantly higher.
All three teams look to finish the regular season as the top-seeded team from their conference (Croatan in the 2A portion of the Coastal 8 and East in the 1A portion), but what happens then is anyone’s guess. All three teams have a strength of schedule below zero, but they’ll go into the postseason with momentum. This has been a year of massive postseason success, so odds are someone makes it close to a final.
Over at Big Rock Stadium, the Marlins are bringing back more returners than ever before, all of which were part of either the 2018 Petitt Cup championship team or the 2019 championship squad.
Jesse Lancaster is back for a franchise-most fourth season, too. He knows how to win, and even if a third straight title isn’t the result, there is no question the Fish will be fun to watch this season.
After a long hiatus from baseball in this county – specifically from March 2020 to April of this year, excluding the fun, but sandlot type Big Rock Fall Baseball League late last year – hardball fans couldn’t have asked for a better return. Grab some popcorn, your favorite ball cap and a cold drink because it’s only going to get better from here.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
