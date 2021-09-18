YEATESVILLE — The Croatan football team continued its rigorous nonconference schedule Friday night with a visit to Northside-Pinetown.
The defending 1A state runner-up had its way with the visitors, rolling to an impressive 34-14 victory to move to 4-1 on the year.
The Cougars struggled offensively, putting up just 195 yards, including 95 rushing yards on 27 carries, and fell to 1-3 in the defeat. Their other two losses came against East Duplin (4-1) and Havelock (2-1).
“We played a good football team,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “That has kind of been the story of our season so far. I just wish we could have been more competitive than we have been. We’re searching, trying to find ways to figure it out.”
Croatan has been outscored 116-27 in three defeats, including a 48-6 setback to Havelock and a 34-7 loss to East Duplin.
Its lone win came in a 20-14 victory over West Craven (0-3), which also fell to Havelock and New Bern (5-0).
Gurley was looking to take his team to Beddingfield (0-3) on Friday, but the Bruins entered COVID-19 protocols. Northside was in the same boat with Rosewood quarantining, so the schools found each other during the scramble.
“It would have been nice to have more preparation for a team like that, especially with what they do,” Gurley said. “It was like building the plane while we flew it. They run a lot of stuff and are really good at what they run.”
Northside coach Keith Boyd called his offense a “broken bone,” and it has a little bit of everything.
“We mix in a little read, a little wing-T, we mix and choose, and created our own offense,” he said.
The Panthers threw the kitchen sink at Croatan with pitches, keepers, counters, sweeps and double dives. They ran for 216 yards on 39 carries.
“They took our outside away, and we had to come up with some different ways to block our powers and our read game,” Boyd said. “We made a few adjustments at halftime, and I thought we had a good gameplan for the second half. We were able to move the ball better.”
Boyd’s squad ran for 152 yards on 25 carries in the final two quarters after putting up 64 on 14 carries in the opening half.
Entering the second half with a 14-8 lead, Northside went 65 yards on eight plays on its opening possession, with four of those plays each going for more than 10 yards. Fortino Beltran capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 20-8.
The Cougars had scored on their final drive of the second half to close the gap to 14-8 after going 66 yards on nine plays in just over two minutes. Evan King, who started the drive with a 28-yard pass to Sam Hoy, ended it with a 2-yard push over center. Hoy ended the night with three catches for 60 yards.
Quincy Doneghy ran in the two-point conversion, and the visitors suddenly seemed to have life.
Following the Panthers’ score to open up the second half and take their lead to 12, Croatan looked to keep its offensive momentum alive after Brayden Stephens, who led the team with 49 yards on 10 carries, brought the kickoff to the 49-yard line. However, three penalties, including an unsportsmanlike conduct, soon had the team punting from its 30-yard line.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Gurley said. “I don’t know if we had a drive in that second half where we weren’t behind the chains. We can’t do that in our offense. We’re not a high-flying, up-and-down offense. We have to be efficient.”
Gurley’s squad started the game by going 51 yards on 10 plays, reaching the Panthers’ 39-yard line, but a holding penalty brought the ball back to midfield, and the seven-minute drive bogged down, resulting in a punt.
Beltran returned Croatan’s fist punt of the second half 71 yards to the 8-yard line, and two plays later, quarterback Keifer Boyd made it a 27-8 game with 5:11 to go in the third. Beltran was a big-play machine, scoring the first points of the night on a 78-yard jet sweep late in the first quarter.
The Cougars again started with good field position on the kickoff, beginning at the 41-yard line, but a bad snap on first down negated it, and two players later, the team was again punting.
Northside burned off a good portion of the second-half clock on a 14-play, 48-yard drive that was kept alive thanks to a Croatan illegal participation penalty on a fourth-down punt. The possession ended on downs, but on the very next play, Noah Manning picked off King to return the ball to the Panthers.
They quickly marched 65 yards on just five plays with Mitch Godley going for 44 yards on four carries, including 5 yards on the last carry across the goal line. Chase Tomaini’s PAT kick made it 34-8 with 4:44 remaining.
Godley went for 146 yards on 18 carries, and also scored on a 29-yard fumble return in the first half to give his team a 14-0 advantage.
“He makes us tick,” Boyd said. “And that O-line opens up some holes for him.”
After not picking up a first down nor positive yardage on their first three drives of the second half, the Cougars went 77 yards on nine plays on their final possession of the night, culminating with an Alex Barnes 5-yard score as time expired.
Both teams will next take on East Carteret (1-2) with Croatan traveling to Beaufort this coming Friday, and Northside hosting the Mariners on Friday, Oct. 1 for homecoming after an open date.
Here are results of the game:
Croatan.................................. 0 8 0 6 - 14
Northside-Pinetown............... 7 7 13 7 - 34
Croatan Northside
12 First Downs 15
27-98 Rushes-yards 39-216
7-15-1 Passing 1-2-0
97 Passing yards 11
195 Total yards 227
3-45.3 Punts-average 1-31
2-1 Fumbles-lost 3-0
6-51 Penalties-yards 8-58
20 Return yards 52
Scoring Summary
N – Beltran 78 rush (Tomaini kick), 0:55, 1st.
N – Godley 29 fumble return (Tomaini kick), 2:48, 2nd.
C – King 2 run (Doneghy run), 0:39, 2nd.
N – Beltran 7 run (kick blocked), 8:15, 3rd.
N – Boyd 2 run (Tomaini kick), 5:11, 3rd.
N – Godley 5 run (Tomaini kick), 4:44, 4th.
C – Barnes 5 run (pass failed), 0:00, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Northside – Godley 18-146; Clayton 5-40; Beltran 9-15; Boyd 5-7; Cooper 1-13; Manning 1-(5). Croatan – Stephens 10-49; Barnes 8-34; King 8-15; Doneghy 1-0.
PASSING: Northside – Boyd 1-2-0-0-11. Croatan – King 7-15-0-1-97.
RECEIVING: Northside – Godley 1-11. Croatan – Hoy 3-60; Barnett 1-21; Stephens 1-9; Taylor 1-5; Barnes 1-2.
