Former county student-athletes at the Division I college level isn’t anything new.
According to metrics tracked by the News-Times, there were 25 performing in Division I athletic programs last year, and there have been 20 or more most years.
Based on signings this past school year, those numbers should stay high.
We had seven commits to Division I programs, including two in football and one in basketball.
On the football side, East Carteret’s Aiden Hollingsworth signed with N.C. State, while teammate Adam McIntosh signed with Campbell.
Jaxon Ellingsworth signed to play basketball at East Carolina.
Campbell scored another county signee when it got Croatan soccer player Cora Taylor to ink with the Camels.
East Carolina also signed multiple county student-athletes after getting East Carteret’s Andralyn Livingston and Croatan’s Navaya Zales to commit to the track and field program.
East Carteret’s Cece Johnson rounded out the Division I signees when she chose UNC Wilmington to continue her track and field career.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
