WASHINGTON — The East Carteret girls basketball squad used a big second quarter run Monday night to move to 3-0 on the season.
The Mariners got by Washington 35-25 in a low-scoring affair after going on a 13-3 stretch before halftime.
Sydney Roberson connected on two three-pointers in the second quarter and scored eight of her team’s points. Tanzania Locklear added four points, and Kendalyn Dixon hit a free throw to round out the frame.
Roberson finished the night with a game-high 16 points, and Locklear joined her in the double-digit department with 10.
Avery Thomas and Kaitlin White led Washington (1-2) with six points apiece.
The Mariners will travel to West Carteret (3-2) tonight and return home to go up against Croatan (0-4) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret.......................... 6 13 10 6 - 35
Washington............................ 4 3 12 2 - 25
EAST CARTERET (35) – Roberson 16, Locklear 10, Kenl. Dixon 6, Mason 2, Kend. Dixon 1.
WASHINGTON (25) – Thomas 6, White 6, Edwards 4, Paszt 4, Whitley 3, McLean 2.
