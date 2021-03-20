MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team pulled off a thrilling 24-19 win over Jacksonville at home on Friday to get back to .500 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Defense paved the way as the Patriots (2-2) handed the Cardinals (3-1) their first loss of the season and held them to 234 total yards.
“I’m thrilled and I’m proud of those guys,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “I thought we had a pretty good game plan coming in, and I love that they executed it.”
Coming off a 62-13 loss to Havelock on March 12, the Patriots moved to 1-1 in the conference with the victory over the Cardinals (1-1). Jacksonville was coming off a 41-6 win over Northside-Jacksonville.
The game came down to a final drive by Jacksonville with just a few minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals pushed all the way to the Patriots 22-yard line and faced third-and 13 with 30 seconds to go when quarterback Josh Benton’s perfectly-placed ball to the end zone and wide-open receiver Tristan Shapiro fell to the grass.
Jacksonville got one more play off on fourth down, but West pressured Benton into a quick, short pass to turn the ball over on downs. West finished the game with a kneel-down to tick the last seconds off the clock.
“West Carteret played well,” Jacksonville coach Beau Williams said. “They did a good job. We dropped the ball, but the game wasn’t that one play. We just didn’t play well enough to win. West Carteret did.”
West’s own signal-caller, Jaiden Rittenhouse, made the play of the second half with a 45-yard TD toss to Spencer Maxwell early in the fourth quarter. Rittenhouse only went 1-for-4 but rushed eight times for 33 yards, including a 1-yard score in the first quarter.
Rittenhouse, who started a handful of games in 2019, was playing his second game as the starter under center after Ethan McLaughlin broke his arm against Rosewood on March 5.
“I’m really confident in (Jaiden’s) ability. He’s a great quarterback,” Barrow said.
Jacksonville ran the ball on its first eight offensive plays but turned to the pass when those early runs netted 10 yards and three empty drives. Benton finished the night with 18 pass attempts but only completed four of them for 68 yards.
Israel Long picked off one of those pass attempts and returned it 12 yards to set up a 32-yard field goal from Brock Tatalovich. On the Cardinals’ last two drives, three of Benton’s final passes went cornerback J.J. Montford’s way, each of them missing their target.
Montford stopped a key pass on first down in the fourth quarter, biting on a pump fake but turning on the jets to disrupt a would-be touchdown pass to Tymir Brown.
“We played really well,” Montford said. “We were physical, and we didn’t care that they were undefeated. We came off a rough game against Havelock, but we were able to bounce back.”
Montford was away from the final near-touchdown pass in the fourth quarter when Shapiro slipped behind the secondary.
“I was playing man-to-man on (Tymir Brown), so I was not expecting him to be open like that,” Montford said. “God blessed us with that drop.”
The bulk of Jacksonville’s total yards came from a handful of big plays – a 43-yard pass from Benton to Shawn Jones, a 23-yard toss to Brown and a 50-yard run from Jalen Lewis – but West otherwise held the Cardinals to 4.9 rushing yards per carry and 3.8 passing yards per attempt.
“This defense can do it all,” Montford said. “We have no weaknesses. Tonight, our secondary was solid. (Jacksonville) has a lot of length and a great runner. We did good at stopping that.”
Two of West’s scores off turnovers – C.J. Rocci ran one in from 25 yards out after Gabe Goodrick scooped up a fumble and Tatalovich’s field goal followed Long’s interception – while the others came from good starting field positions.
Jacksonville punted from its own 6-yard line to set the Patriots up for a seven-play, 41-yard touchdown drive and it punted from its own 20 to set up West’s 45-yard touchdown from Rittenhouse to Maxwell.
West otherwise struggled to move down the field, particularly in the second half where, apart from Rittenhouse’s touchdown toss, the offense only managed 46 total yards.
“Offensively, we hurt ourselves at times with mistakes, bad snaps and penalties,” Barrow said. “We were going backwards. We were able to bust one big play, just that one that we needed.”
West finished with nine penalties for 58 yards, compared to two for 15 for Jacksonville.
Rocci was the Patriots’ top rusher with 90 yards on 21 carries. He also caught one pass for eight yards, had a kickoff return for 15 yards and made five tackles as a defensive starter.
Gab Goodrick led the defense in tackles with seven, plus 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Shane Graves tallied four tackles and a sack and caught one pass for 10 yards.
Jacksonville’s Lewis finished the night with 127 yards on 16 carries. He scored three times on runs of 4, 6 and 50 yards. The Cardinals fumbled the ball four times and recovered two of them.
West will be at White Oak (0-4) this coming Friday. Jacksonville will host Swansboro (2-0).
Here are results of the game:
Jacksonville........................ 0 13 6 0 - 19
West Carteret................... 14 0 3 7 - 24
Jacksonville West Carteret
22 First Downs 18
34-166 Rushes-yards 33-87
4-18-1 Passing 1-4-0
68 Passing yards 66
234 Total yards 153
4-2 Fumbles-lost 3-0
2-15 Penalties-yards 9-58
Scoring Summary
WC – Rittenhouse 1 run (Tatalovich kick), 2:56, 1st.
WC – Rocci 21 run (Tatalovich kick), 0:15, 1st.
J – Lewis 6 run (Fitzsimmons kick), 4:06, 2nd.
J – Lewis 4 run (Kick failed), 0:40, 2nd.
WC – Tatalovich 32 field goal, 1:49, 3rd.
J -Lewis 50 run (Run failed), 0:58, 3rd.
WC – Maxwell 45 pass from Rittenhouse (Tatalovich kick), 7:51, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Jacksonville – Lewis 16-127, Rivera 6-16, Brown 2-8, Shapiro 1-7, Greene 3-7, Benton 6-1; West Carteret – Rocci 21-90, Rittenhouse 8-33, Miller 1-5, Montford 1-0, Maxwell 3-(-)7.
PASSING: Jacksonville – Benton 4-18-1-68; West Carteret – Rittenhouse 4-11-0-66.
RECEIVING: Jacksonville – Jones 1-43, Brown 2-33, Lewis 1-5; West Carteret – Maxwell 2-48, Graves 1-10, Rocci 1-8.
