MAINE — It’s not every reporter whose first job is covering one of the biggest stories in this country’s history.
Blake Dodge has such a job.
The former West Carteret running star joined Business Insider on March 16 covering healthcare, particularly the coronavirus.
“An editor at the company mentioned it was baptism by fire, and I think that’s accurate,” she said.
Dodge, who became the most decorated North Carolina high school 3A female runner of all time with 15 state titles at West, lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend, but the two relocated to Maine to stay with relatives during the pandemic.
“It was just starting to become a big deal then,” she said. “Restaurants had just shut down, there was less traffic. It was much easier to find street parking. At that point, there were roughly 100 cases in the city.”
As of Monday night, there were more than 195,000 cases in New York state and over 10,000 deaths.
Dodge said she isn’t sure when they will return to the city, pointing to June as a possibility.In the meantime, she’s working remotely and covering the outbreak.
The 2014 West grad has written stories on Amazon, inking a deal with a big protective equipment supplier to stock its new shop for hospitals. Alphabet’s life-sciences firm Verily is helping hospitals, health departments and state officials by setting up testing and triage for potential coronavirus patients. This testing can determine if someone's been exposed to the coronavirus in the past, even if they never had symptoms. In addition, there are serology tests used to measure for antibodies that indicate immunity, potentially playing a key role in the country's slow return to normal life.
Of late, she’s written on life not likely returning to normal by summer, hospitals working with ethicists to figure out how to ration life-saving care, and medical research from cancer to heart disease being put on hold by dozens of biotech firms.
“The whole healthcare team at Insider is covering it full time,” she said. “It’s been a challenge to cover it every day at a high level. The team is really good, so there is some pressure to get the story right, so that is what I’m trying to do.”
She considers herself in a privileged position by pursuing original stories.
“I talk to doctors, hospital administrators, bioethicists, regulators, CDC folks, health technology experts and try to get a sense of what’s going on,” she said. “I try to file as quickly as I can, then do it all over again.”
Like many working from home, Dodge is trying to find a good work-life balance and maintaining a healthy outlook while covering such a tragic beat.
“There are elements of this that are not pleasant,” she said. “It’s stressful talking to doctors and hearing what they are going through. It’s hard to compartmentalize and keep it from your own life. But it also makes you acutely aware of people who have it a lot worse. Since I’m talking to frontline health care workers so frequently, I recognize how lucky I have it. They are really struggling. Some are dying because they’re exposed to the virus.”
Dodge also covered healthcare in two previous stops, including during a paid internship at Bloomberg News during a gap semester and as a general assignment fellow at Newsweek at the end of last year.
“I think I got lucky in that regard,” she said. “I was placed on the health beat at Bloomberg, and once you start writing about healthcare, other newsrooms want you to keep writing about it because it can be a difficult beat to get your arms around. It’s almost 20 percent of the GDP, so it’s pretty crucial to be on top of it. And I got lucky, because I really like to cover it, even if I got into it by happenstance.”
She first gave journalism a try while as a Morehead-Cain Scholar at UNC-Chapel Hill, but it didn’t take. She went on to dabble in advocacy, criminal justice reform, education and government.
Then in 2016, she read an Associated Press investigation of the fishing industry in Southeast Asia that freed more than 2,000 slaves and traced the seafood they caught to supermarkets and pet food providers across the U.S. The story won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.
“I was inspired by that investigation,” she said. “I just thought it was amazing. Once I read about that, I just kind of wanted to take another look at journalism because I realized what a huge impact it can have.”
An internship at the Center for Public Integrity in Washington, D.C. during the summer of her junior year solidified her love for journalism. She broke a viral story proving the Federal Communications Commission had packed a broadband advisory group with big telecom firms and trade groups.
“After that, I realized this is what I wanted to stick with,” she said.
In addition to adapting to her new professional life, Dodge is also trying to transition to life without competitive running.
A three-time All-American in high school, she captured three consecutive track and field state meet MVPs.
She earned her 15th individual title in the 800 meters at the 3A state championships in the spring of her senior year to break a tie with Wilson Fike's Sabrina Thompson who won her 14 titles in sprints and relays in the mid-1990s. Dodge finished with her 15 individual and relay titles (five outdoor, nine indoor, one cross country) and also added a team title from the 2013 winter indoor season.
She ended her high school career owning state meet records in the indoor and outdoor 1,600 meters, 1,000 meters and 800 meters.
Dodge finished fourth at the New Balance Nationals in the 800 meters in her junior year and recorded the 10th fastest time in the nation in the 800 meters as a senior.
She capped her career with the N.C. High School Athletic Association Female Athlete of the Year award.
In her junior winter season at Carolina, she ran a personal-best 2 minutes, 7.02 seconds in the 800 meters at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex, passing one final competitor in the final 20 meters to secure sixth place and capture the first All-ACC honor of her Tar Heels career.
“The transition has been harder than I thought it would be,” she said. “Running has been a big part of my life since I was 10. I’m not going to get over it in a couple of months. I’ve been surprised by how difficult it has been. You have to learn to let go of a version of yourself that is hardworking and disciplined in relation to doing whatever it takes to reach your goals.”
Her love of the sport still intact, she’s considering joining one of the many USA Track & Field registered competitive running clubs in the New York Association.
“It’s definitely been weird letting go of elite fitness,” she said. “I’m just focused on doing a good job at my job. I miss running and competition, but I’m also glad to be taking a break. I’m definitely not done running and competing, though.”
