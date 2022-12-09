BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team won a free-throw shooting contest in the fourth quarter Thursday in a 63-60 triumph over Havelock.
The Mariners went 10-for-12 from the stripe in the final eight minutes while the Rams went 4-for-10.
“We were able to attack the basket and get to the line and make our free throws,” East coach Daniel Griffee said.
Griffee’s squad went 22-for-29 from the foul line on a night that saw it struggle to score points. East had no such trouble in its previous outing against Washington, putting 99 on the scoreboard.
“We had a tough night scoring, and to still grind it out, that is a character builder,” Griffee said. “It was a battle. It was just one of those nights.”
East won its fourth straight game to improve to 6-1. Havelock fell to 0-4.
Shamel Baker provided more than half of his team’s points. The junior guard went for a career-high 33 with 12 coming in the fourth quarter when he shot 8-for-8 from the free-throw stripe. Baker finished 15-for-16 from the foul line.
“He and Charles (Matheka) find a way to get it done,” Griffee said. “I’ve never had two put everything on their back like that. And if both of them are on, watch out.”
Matheka connected on three three-pointers and ended the night with 19 points.
The Mariners earned a sweep of the Rams after a 69-57 victory in the first matchup.
It looked like East might take the rematch by double digits as well after going on a 9-1 run to start the second quarter and jumping out to a 28-18 lead. The visitors then closed on a 13-4 run to make it a 32-31 game at the half as Michael Prichard scored seven of his 13 points in the quarter.
“We would play a great defensive set and then watch the ball come off the rim, and they are athletic and flying around and grabbing rebounds,” Griffee said. “We didn’t rebound at all and that absolutely killed us.”
Havelock shot 14-for-25 from the foul line.
Despite their lousy night at the line, the Rams managed to take the lead late in the contest.
“Their length and athleticism was the key,” Griffee said. “The fact that we won, I’m thankful, but I’m also a little surprised. I’d rather be on this side of it than the other side.”
Vic Steward entered the fourth quarter with 25 points for Havelock but managed just one point in the final frame.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Havelock............................. 17 14 15 14 - 60
East Carteret...................... 19 13 14 17 - 63
HAVELOCK (60) – Steward 26, Prichard 13, Morgan 8, Waller 5, Williams 4, Strong 3, Arroyo 1.
EAST CARTERET (63) – Baker 33, Matheka 19, J. Nelson 4, Walker 4. Taylor 3.
