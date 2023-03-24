HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan girls soccer team’s tough start to the season continued Tuesday with a 4-0 loss at Dixon.
The road game marked the start of the Cougars’ 3A Coastal Conference schedule. With the loss, they fell to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Dixon improved to 5-1-2 overall with the win.
The Cougars face an uphill battle in a Coastal loaded with talented teams this season. Four teams have winning records and are ranked highly in the 3A east.
West Carteret (6-3-1) is ranked No. 9, Swansboro (4-3-2) is ranked No. 14, Dixon is No. 15 and Richlands (7-2-2) is at No. 17. Croatan is ranked No. 33 in the division.
Tough competition isn’t anything new for the Cougars this season, though. They have played five teams with a combined record of 25-10-3 (.697) and all ranked in the top 10 of their divisions.
In the loss to Dixon, the Bulldogs got a goal apiece from Kelsey Rochell, Emma Davis, Olivia Terry and Alexa Cole.
Croatan only took two shots on goal. Keeper Grace Smith finished with six saves.
