GREENSBORO — The N.C. High School Athletic Association wrestling tournament kicked off Thursday with seven county grapplers competing for a state title.
West Carteret and Croatan each sent three wrestlers to the 3A tournament while East Carteret sent one to the 2A competition. All classifications wrestle at the Greensboro Coliseum.
A handful of wrestlers have already won their first matches, no easy task in a tournament filled with pedigree grapplers.
The Patriots’ Joshua Knipe got off to a good start in his bid for an undefeated season, moving to 57-0 with a 2:49 pin over Dewayne Davis (46-11) of North Gaston at 195 pounds. He qualified for states after winning a 3A east regional crown last week.
Skyler Oxford (48-8) wrestled for West at 126 pounds and Dylan Shirley (43-9) competed at 132. Oxford placed first at regionals while Shirley placed second in his weight class.
In the first round on Thursday, Oxford scored a 3:28 pin over Jalen Williams (21-24) of Cedar Ridge while Shirley won by 6-4 decision over Dudley’s Shawn Bass (43-9).
Knipe had the toughest matchup on the docket for the quarterfinals on Friday, up against Karin Sein (54-4) of Eastern Guilford. Oxford’s next opponent was Will Varner (30-9) of Kings Mountain, and Shirley’s next matchup was against Cristian Rothrock (23-1) of Douglas Byrd.
Croatan’s three grapplers at the tournament are Cameron Sanchez (29-8) at 106 pounds, Daschle Egan (27-14) at 126 and A.J. Pile (30-10) at 182.
Egan is the only one to win his first match, defeating Malachi Cobb (42-13) of Eastern Guilford by 5-4 decision. Egan’s next opponent for the quarterfinals was Isaiah Morrison (49-4) of Enka.
Pile lost by 15-12 decision to Samuel Daniels (34-1) of West Mecklenburg in the first round, and Sanchez was pinned in 5:24 by Aiden Enright (41-9) of Union Pines.
Pile drew a matchup with Ethan Kuball (36-9) of Northwood for his first match in the consolation bracket. Sanchez’s next opponent was Charlie Price (34-7) of South Point.
Sanchez came into the tournament fresh off a regional championship. Pile placed third at regionals and Egan qualified as his weight class’s fourth-place wrestler.
Josiah Hynes (41-14) was the only East wrestler to qualify for the state tournament. He was pinned in 52 seconds by Josh White (42-5) of Lincolnton in the first round of the 145-pound bracket.
In the consolation bracket, his first matchup came against Mason Leonard (27-14) of Southwestern Randolph.
All seven wrestlers will compete on Friday (today) for the quarterfinal and semifinal round. The finals, as well as the consolation semifinals and consolation finals, will take place on Saturday.
