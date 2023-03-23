BEAUFORT — The East Carteret softball team started the season with back-to-back losses.
The Mariners have been rolling ever since.
They’ve won five of their last six, including a 12-2 victory over Southside on Wednesday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener.
“We’ve worked hard,” East first-year coach Jessica Ball said. “We’ve worked really hard. We’ve stayed focused and gotten our reps in. These girls have put in the time to get the results, and it shows. It's awesome.”
East moved to 5-3 on the season with most of its wins coming on the road in dominating fashion.
After a 4-3 win at Croatan (0-3), three straight double-digit wins followed, including 29-10 at Northside-Jacksonville (0-7), 10-2 at West Craven (1-10) and 16-3 at White Oak (3-4).
Swansboro (9-0) broke up the stretch in a 4-0 victory.
“We had quite the winning streak going until we had to face Peyton (Eckert) at Swansboro,” Ball said. “She is very, very talented. I’m glad she’s not in our conference.”
Eckert struck out 15 and walked one in the one-hit shutout. The UNC Wilmington commit has 138 strikeouts and 15 walks in 60 innings while giving up just two earned runs on 15 hits.
The Mariners rebounded with the 10-run win over Southside (5-3), which resembled the 19-run win over Northside, eight-run win over West Craven and 13-run win over White Oak.
The Southside game saw the team return home for the first time since the season opener on Feb. 28.
And the strange scheduling continues.
The Southside game also starts five games in seven days with only the weekend breaking up the stretch.
“When we practiced yesterday, I told them that was the last one for a while,” Ball said. “We’ll play five games on five straight weekdays.”
Ball reported the team has addressed problems as they’ve risen to give it the best chance at success.
“Our very first game, the outfield seemed to be our downfall, so we hit that hard, and now we can catch fly balls like nobody’s business,” she said. “We weren’t hitting that great, and we hit and hit and hit in practice, and now we’re hitting. We just work. That is the only way to change it.”
Riley O’Neal gave East its fourth home run of the season versus Southside and added a double to finish with three RBIs and two runs.
Hailey Grady also had three RBIs and two runs on two hits, both of which were doubles.
Jamaya Shelton had two hits as well.
Savannah Oden earned the win on the mound, striking out eight and allowing just one earned run on four hits and no walks in the five-inning, mercy-rule triumph.
After giving up eight earned runs to West Carteret in the 13-1 season-opening loss, the senior has surrendered seven earned runs in her last seven games to go with 35 strikeouts and five walks.
Grayson Gillikin has quickly made her mark in her freshman season with a .400 average and 18 stolen bases in eight games.
She had a home run and four RBIs versus Northside and went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs against White Oak.
Briyanna VanDyke had a home run and five RBIs against Northside, Elli Parrish had four RBIs and a double, and Kimberly Siggler had three RBIs.
Shelton had three RBIs on two hits versus West Craven.
Oden hit a home run against White Oak and finished 3-for-4. Alisha Tosto went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
