With the opening of the Snapper Grouper Complex Recreational fishery season (NCDMF Proclamation: FF-13-2023) on May 1, it’s critical to be aware and be prepared to comply with the catching and release regulations currently in effect by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC).
Given that, what is barotrauma? It is caused by the expansion of gases in a fish’s swim bladder after being rapidly reeled up from depth. This condition, is highlighted by the bulging eyes and distended stomach protruding from the fish’s mouth, making it difficult for a fish to swim back down to depths on its own. Generally, fish caught deeper than 30 feet will suffer some effects of barotrauma.
For some years the preferred method of releasing pressure was by “venting” the swim bladder with a needle, releasing the pressure and returning the fish back to the water. This method was hard to do, often resulted in puncturing the fish in the stomach or other organ with poor survival results. Currently, the SAFMC requires that a descending device must be on board any recreational, for hire, and commercial vessel fishing for or possessing snapper grouper species (https://safmc.net/best-fishing-practices/).
This device must be attached to a minimum of 16 ounces of weight and 60 feet of line. Some of these devices consist of a lip-clamp device that releases at a certain pressure or an inverted barbless hook. These devices work by returning a fish back to its original depth (and pressure), thus allowing the fish's swim bladder to naturally return to its original size. Videos have shown that these devices do work as intended with fish swimming away with no visible damage. There are many commercial devices available or you can craft your own.
Other best-fishing practices required by the SAFMC include that at least one dehooking device is available and must be used as needed to remove hooks embedded in South Atlantic snapper grouper with minimum damage. Also, as with many species that are targeted with natural baits, as with old red drum fishery, non-offset, non-stainless steel circle hooks must be used when fishing for South Atlantic snapper grouper with hook-and-line gear and natural baits north of 28 degrees N. latitude. These best-fishing practices for these high-value, deep-caught fish will help maintain a healthy fishery, as many of the fish released are undersized juvenile fish (https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/bulletin/noaa-fisheries-announces-gear-modifications-snapper-grouper-fishery).
So, how’s the fishin’?
The past week has been up and down with a mix of chilly and windy weather and rough seas interspersed with picture-perfect flat seas and near-dead to calm winds. The bluefish, Spanish mackerel and Atlantic bonito bite remains strong with even some false albacore and juvenile “snake” kings in the mix.
Some of the boats are doing well barely off the beach in only “teen” water depth, especially around Shackleford Banks and Fort Macon. Cape Lookout jetty and shoals are being productive with about everything, including citation gray trout, and ditto for the nearshore artificial reefs and rock ledges. As reported previously, the old reds are already staging around the Cape Lookout shoals and inlets as the summer spawning season approaches.
By the way, cobia are now showing and being weighed in at local weigh-in stations. There have also been a number of shorts released. They are now in season to the end of the year. Specks, reds and blues are in the Neuse around Oriental. Slot reds are still schooling up but starting to disperse. The Bonner Bridge Fishing Pier is still yielding nice sheepshead.
In the surf, it is mainly blues and Spanish with some bottom fish, sea mullet, black drum and pigfish, and the blues are getting fatter and feistier with many in the 3-to-4-pound range and some choppers in the mix. Yes, the blues are “bigging” up as the season goes on.
Now for the fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reports good Spanish and blues before the water dirtied up, sea mullet, pigs and grays.
Bogue Inlet Pier saw a return of Spanish and blues, sea mullet, pigfish, a couple big black drum, pompano to 3 pounds and unfortunately skates. They have also seen a return of chopper blues, the biggest so far weighing in at nearly 9 pounds. I also noted schools of menhaden around the pier. Kings and cobia can’t be too far behind.
Seaview reports Spanish and blues, black drum to 12 pounds, skates, lizards and flounder galore, but no kings.
Surf City Pier reports several pompano to 2 pounds, black drum, sea mullet and lots of flounder.
Jolly Roger Pier reports Spanish, black drum and sheepshead with croaker and sea mullet at night.
During the “calm” days, I’ve gotten some excellent offshore reports. Capt. Lee Winkleman (Top Gun Fishing) has fished the Big Rock for nice wahoo.
Other reports are the same, noting Northeast Big Rock has been hot for wahoo down to the Swansboro Hole. There are mahi and blue marlin too.
Capt. Lee also made an offshore trip to the east side of the shoals where he came across a weed line in the area of Chicken Rock and found mahi mania in the weeds. Chicken Rock is a bit east of the “D” Wreck (Caribsea) and 1700 Rock.
A reminder: the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament will start on Saturday June 10 (https://www.thebigrock.com/eventschedule-2/).
FYI: The Hammocks Beach Ferry to Bear Island is now running (https://www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/hammocks-beach-state-park/ferry-schedule).
And beware, you know it’s sea turtle nesting season, but it’s also land turtle nesting season, and you will find many small turtles wandering the local streets, especially near pond sand other wetlands, so be careful.
