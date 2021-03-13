CARTERET COUNTY — The Croatan football team won its second straight game Friday while West Carteret dropped its second game in a row.
Colton Sullivan had three first-quarter touchdowns for a Cougars outfit that jumped out to a 48-0 halftime lead over Dixon (0-3). They went on to capture a 59-0 victory to move to 2-1 on the season.
Croatan will next travel to Trask (0-1). The Titans were set to host East Carteret (1-0) on Friday but are quarantining so that game has been rescheduled for Monday, April 5. East will host Dixon next week for homecoming.
West Carteret dropped a 62-13 road contest to Havelock (3-0) to fall under .500 at 1-2. The Patriots will travel to play another 3-0 team this coming Friday week when they visit Jacksonville.
