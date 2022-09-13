Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south.
This year, we had some “scout” fish come out for my birthday, followed by a mass exodus on Sept. 4. Since then, we had round-two mullet blow on Sept. 10, even more spectacular than the first. The water was full of fish. There will be more mass exiting events into the fall, and in between, there will be a continuous lower-level flow of fish out of the backwaters into the ocean. That’s their biological imperative.
With all the possible variables involved, declining photo period, water temperatures, a triggering northeast wind and others, I’m sure, it is amazing to me that the date of the first mullet blow is quite consistent, ranging between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6 with an average of Aug. 30.
One obvious parameter to check, since I have all the data, is sound and ocean water temperatures leading up to the mass exits. But alas, some years the temperatures drop before the mullet blow, sometimes they go up, sometimes they are flat. This year, we have had above-normal surf and sound water temperatures throughout the year, including now with temperatures nearing the middle 80s. The average surf temperature is 81 degrees and the average Bogue Sound temperature is 80 degrees
Have you even witnessed a mullet blow? I once calculated that during a major mullet event that if about 1,000 fish would pass me every second along the beach (which is probably not an over estimation), as many as 100 million might pass by us daily in the surf, and that’s just here on Bogue Banks. Staggering numbers!
So where have these fish been hiding prior to the mullet blow? I guess just wandering in our backwaters, sounds, rivers and creeks all summer long. By August, these fish, which were wandering around in smallish schools, triggered by the shortening of the hours of daylight and as the sun slips lower in the southern sky, the fish start to coagulate into larger schools, getting ready to bolt on the final trigger, a brisk and cooling northeast wind, and voila, you get a mullet blow! The sight is staggering.
The mullets are of course forage fish, and events of this kind fire up the predators – blues, Spanish mackerel and king mackerel, trout, flounder false albacore, among others. We have seen some of this in 2022, but it’s been a bit disappointing, particularly along the surf. There has been an uptick of Spanish and bluefish activity in the surf but not much in the way of trout or red drum, although there were a number of red drum hooked from Bogue Inlet Pier.
Hopefully they will start showing up in the surf soon too. Also, as the mullets emerge, so do the bay anchovies. Reports from over the weekend indicate massive schools gathering around Core Banks and Cape Lookout with an appropriate response by the usual predatory suspects, including sharks feeding on those usual predators. We have seen the bay anchovies ribboning their way down the beach as well. Almost everything loves the delicate anchovies. They are like French fries to the fish that feed on them…they can’t eat just one!
---------------------
So how was the fishing this week?
As I noted, there was lots of action in the Cape Lookout area. Videos of busting fish and sharks feeding were pretty impressive. There has also been some early morning action along the Emerald Isle surf for bluefish and some Spanish. The flounder action has been holding up with sporadic action at the piers with short fish mixed in with the big pounders.
I hope you had a chance to work the excessive lunar tides for tailing red this past week. The action has been good to excellent. You just have to get the tides right. One favorite area are the feeder creeks along Core Creek. Unweighted soft plastics with a weed guard and similarly guarded flies are the way to go. Patience and stealth are required. These fish wandering into the marsh grass are easily spooked. You also have to be careful and respond quickly to the falling tide or risk getting grounded up the creek with or without a paddle.
Speaking of drum, the big old red action is still holding up pretty well. I’m sure by now some of the fish are spawned out and leaving the Neuse and New rivers with some being caught from the surf around the exiting inlets. This time of year, you see some these trophies caught from the Topsail fishing piers.
---------------------
Speaking of piers, fishing has been mostly typical with late-summer potpourri and flounder now in the mix, along with some increased action from mullet blows.
Oceanana Pier reports flounder to 4 pounds, croakers, blues, and sheepshead are there but won’t take a bait.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had good variety but no numbers, one albacore, one pompano, one red drum, flounder to 4.5 pounds, some kings in the mix and some Spanish to 3.5 pounds. I also saw a nice fat speck caught on a flounder rig. And more importantly during the second mullet blow, there was a number of upper-slot and over-slot reds getting hooked and quite a few lost, probably the above-slot fish.
Seaview Pier reports flounder, red and black drum, lots of Spanish and plenty of mullet baits running the surf.
Surf City Pier reports the operative word “few” – few of everything not a lot of anything…few blues, few flounder, few Spanish, few other stuff, but no kings.
Jolly Roger Pier reports that they are killing the flounder, and the recent wind-shift to the north fired up the upper-slot and above red drum, along with chopper blues and even some spots. Spots! Will we really have a spot season this year?
---------------------
Here are some FYI points of interest:
1) Still wondering about climate change? Here is another article on New Jersey specks: “On the Hunt for Spotted Trout.” Will speckled trout make another showing in Cape May County this fall? See the September 2022 issue of www.TheFisherman.com.
2) Check out the state of our Bogue Banks beaches and our friends at Geodynamics at https://www.nv5.com/geospatial/solutions/hydrospatial/,
https://www.coastalnewstoday.com/post/nc-bogue-banks-beaches-in-good-shape-no-nourishment-needed-right-away.
3) Interested in the history of Chimney Island in the Newport River? We’ve all passed it dozens of times as we fish the Haystacks. See https://coastalreview.org/2022/09/morehead-city-native-gifts-familys-island-to-unc-ims/.
4) With regard to stripped mullet, it has been determined by our N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) that they are overfished and overfishing is occurring, so they are planning a scoping beginning Sunday, Sept. 25. The public may provide feedback through an online form available on the Information on Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2 webpage or submit a written comment through the mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Striped Mullet Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The Tuesday, Oct. 4 meeting will be held NCDMF headquarters in Morehead City.
