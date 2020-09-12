GOLDSBORO — Sydney Mann took the runner-up spot last weekend in the 2020 95East Summer Classic.
She finished second out of 15 women with a combined total of 308 pounds. Mann lifted 170 pounds in the clean and jerk and 138 in the snatch to set meet personal records in each event.
Those lifts qualify her for national competitions later in the year.
Mann has been a member of the Goldsboro 95East Barbell Club for more than a year and a member of Iron Tide CrossFit in Morehead City for almost six years.
She showed her athletic versatility last winter as a sophomore at Croatan – she is now homeschooled – by taking fifth in both the 55-meter hurdles and shot put at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference track and field championships.
