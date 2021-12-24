TABITHA MANN

Carteret County native Tabitha Mann takes junior 18-20 year-old class and 59 kg division. She had a 64 kg snatch and a personal-record 86 kg clean and jerk to total 150 kg and qualify for the nationals.

