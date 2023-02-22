BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Mariners shined in just about every facet of the game to take a 101-76 victory over J.F. Webb.
East hit the 100-point mark for the first time since Feb. 11, 2015 when it took a 101-75 win over Southside during its state championship season.
“We knocked down threes, we knocked down shots, we hit layups, we had great movement, we had four in double figures. That is a good night for the Mariners,” East coach Daniel Griffee said.
Eighth-seed East moved to 19-6 with its 10th win in a row. J.F. Webb, the 25th seed, fell to 15-12.
The Mariners also beat the Warriors in the first round last year by an 82-69 score.
“2A is a tough division, even the first round,” Griffee said.
Shamel Baker ended a 14-0 run in the first quarter with eight consecutive points, including back-to-back three-pointers. He put up 12 points in the opening frame on his way to a game-high 37. Twenty-one of his points came in the first half, and he hit four three-pointers on the night.
East led 20-6 after the run, but the visitors came right back, ending the period with 15 unanswered points to take a 21-20 lead heading into the second quarter.
“They are good,” Griffee said. “They shot it well. We play them 10 times, and we probably win seven or maybe six. They weren’t backing down. and they were hitting threes.”
J.F. Webb connected on seven three-pointers while the Mariners hit nine.
East’s Charles Matheka scored 12 of his 25 points in the second quarter.
His team led 33-30 with 4:13 remaining before halftime when it finished the second quarter on a 17-9 run to take a 50-39 advantage at the break.
Cameron Wilkerson scored 15 of his team-high 28 points for the visitors in the first half. Markeevis Latta went for nine in the first half on his way to 18. Josh Barnette had eight of his 15 in the first two quarters.
The veteran Warriors’ six top scorers this season were seniors.
The Mariners started the third quarter outscoring J.F. Webb 19-8 in first six minutes to pull away 69-47. Matheka had seven points during the stretch, and Jacob Nelson scored five of his 14 points.
Sean Walker hit double digits for the first time in his career with 14 points. His previous high of eight points came on Jan. 31 in a 66-46 win over Jones Senior.
East scored 51 in the second half after putting up 50 in the first. Baker punctuated the win and put his team over 100 with a dunk with seven seconds left.
“I was kind of hoping our transition would transfer into quick and easy points,” Griffee said. “To get that far ahead was really amazing. I thought it would be 95-88 or something like that because they are a high-scoring team.”
Griffee’s squad will now face off at 6 p.m. on Thursday at home versus ninth-seed Seaforth (18-8) in the second round. The Hawks took a 57-47 triumph over 23rd-seed Granville Central (14-13) in the first round.
They feature Jarin Stevenson, ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 recruit in the state and No. 16 in the country in the junior class. Stevenson has been offered scholarships by North Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia, Georgetown and Missouri.
“We’ll go up against the best,” Griffee said. “You have to go through somebody good to keep advancing. Nobody makes the playoffs being bad.”
Seaforth also defeated J.F. Webb this season, earning an 80-66 triumph on Nov. 29.
The Warriors started the season 7-2 but were 8-9 in their last 17 coming into the game with East. They went 6-6 in the 2A/3A Northern Lakes Conference to finish fourth out of seven teams.
MaxPreps had J.F. Webb at No. 22 in the 2A East rankings.
The Mariners, the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference champion with a 9-1 mark, was No. 15 in the MaxPreps 2A East rankings.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
J.F. Webb............................. 21 18 14 23 - 76
East Carteret ......................20 30 27 24 - 101
J.F. WEBB (74) – Wilkerson 28, Latta 18, Barnette 15, Williams 10, Wortham 3, Savoy 2.
EAST CARTERET (101) – Baker 37, Matheka 25, J. Nelson 14, Walker 14, B. Nelson 7, Watson 4.
