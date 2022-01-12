BEAUFORT — East Carteret took runner-up honors Saturday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference Dual Tournament.
The Mariners went 4-1 in the six-team wrestling event, falling only to Pamlico in a 51-20 setback.
They grabbed wins of 58-18 over Lejeune, 48-24 over Southside, 54-24 over Northside-Pinetown and 52-3 over Pender.
Pamlico won the dual by going undefeated with its closest triumph coming versus the Mariners.
The Hurricanes won nine of the 14 matches against East, but three of those came via forfeit. The Mariners won three on the mat against Pamlico.
Shane Hatfield and Daniel White each went 4-0 on the mat for East.
Hatfield took a 17-3 major decision over Lejeune’s Liam Driskell (7-7) and a 17-0 tech fall against Pamlico’s Caileb Duval (15-2). He also pinned Southside’s Nolan Dixon (2-5) in 52 seconds and pinned Northside’s Rylan Paul (4-4) in 1:12.
Hatfield is now 30-1 on the season at 138 pounds.
White earned two pins and an 8-0 major decision over Pender’s Brian Horrell at 220 pounds. He took down Pamlico’s Tyler Stevens (12-9) in 2:37 and Northside’s El Lee Roberts (2-4) in 1:10.
He also took an injury time win over Southside’s Elyhaih Baldwin (4-2) at 285.
White is 37-4 on the year.
Hayden Williams upped his record to 23-5 with a 3-2 decision over Pamlico’s Ronnie Johnson (14-5) and by pinning Northside’s Keon Satterthwaite (3-5) in 2:28.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 58, Lejeune 18
106 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.
113 – Kaitlynn Frank (L) win by forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Ian Willis (L) win by forfeit.
132 – Colette Oldham (L) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) maj. dec. Liam Driskell (L), 18-3.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Ella Busby (EC) win by forfeit.
160 – Victoria Evans (EC) win by forfeit.
170 – Chase Wagoner (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Double forfeit.
195 – John Priddy (EC) pin Erik Geronimo (L), 1:00.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.
------------------
Pamlico 51, East Carteret 20
106 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.
113 – Cody Wood (P) win by forfeit.
120 – Marcus Tyson (P) pin Camden Ivester (EC), 0:28.
126 – Diana Harper (P) win by forfeit.
132 – Elijah Dacuyan (P) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) tech fall Caileb Duval (P), 17-0.
145 – Jake Whitley (P) dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 9-4.
152 – Shawn Richards (P) pin Ella Busby (EC), 2:53.
160 – Douglas Robinson (P) pin Victoria Evans (EC), 0:42.
170 – Alex Coulter (P) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 0:25.
182 – Double forfeit.
195 – Ryan Baker (P) pin John Priddy (EC), 1:11.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Tyler Stevens (P), 2:37.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) dec. Ronnie Johnson (P), 3-1.
------------------
East Carteret 48, Southside 24
106 – Sawyer Deal (EC) pin Sasha Gibbs (S), 3:50.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Latham Dixon (S) win by forfeit.
132 – Caleb Dixon (S) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Nolan Dixon (S), 0:52.
145 – Ella Busby (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.
160 – Victoria Evans (EC) win by forfeit.
170 – Tucker Jackson (S) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 1:53.
182 – John Ramos (S) win by forfeit.
195 – John Priddy (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Double forfeit.
285 – Daniel White (EC) inj. time Elyjaih Baldwin (S).
------------------
East Carteret 54, Northside 24
106 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.
113 – Ashton Willard (N) win by forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) pin Nicholas Jordan (N), 2:45.
126 – Ian Asby (N) win by forfeit.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Rylan Paul (N), 1:12.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Ronan Lewis (N), 1:08.
152 – Christopher Alonso-Burgos (N) pin Ella Busby (EC), 1:45.
160 – Victoria Evans (EC) win by forfeit.
170 – Chase Wagoner (EC) pin Liam Paul (N), 2:57.
182 – Terry Columbus (N) win by forfeit.
195 – John Priddy (EC) pin Landon Buck (N), 3:30.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin El Lee Roberts (N), 1:10.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Keon Satterthwaite (N), 2:28.
------------------
East Carteret 52, Pender 3
106 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Chandler Swinson (P), 3:28.
152 – Ella Busby (EC) win by forfeit.
160 – Victoria Evans (EC) win by forfeit.
170 – Lazante Brown (P) dec. Chase Wagoner (EC), 7-2.
182 – Double forfeit.
195 – John Priddy (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) maj. dec. Brian Horrell (P), 8-0.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.
