WILSON — The Croatan girls tennis team traveled to Fike on Wednesday for the first round of the 3A dual team playoffs, losing 7-2.
The Cougars finished their season with a 12-4 record. They went 8-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference to earn a spot in the state playoffs. They were matched up with Fike (18-1 overall), winner of the 3A Quad County Conference with a 14-0 record.
Tayla Statham was the only Cougar to get a win in singles, beating Zoe Mitchell 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 5 spot, and she was in on the other victory on doubles. She joined Olivia Fails at No. 3 for an 8-5 win over Connie Pleasants and Emory Skinner.
Statham was also the only Cougar to advance to the 3A regional tournament as a singles player after last week’s conference tournament.
The only other close match came at No. 2 doubles, where Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman lost a narrow 9-7 match to Kaden Biamby and Holland Ellis.
On Tuesday, Fike will go on to battle Orange (19-2), the team that eliminated it in the first round last season. The winner of that match will play either J.H. Rose (9-3) or Rocky Mount (15-0) in the third round.
Here are results of the match:
Fike 7, Croatan 2
Singles
No. 1: Caroline Adkins (F) def. Ariana Cope (C), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Kathryn Adkins (F) def. Grace Blair (C), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Kaden Biamby (F) def. Marissa Falcone (C), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 4: Holland Ellis (F) def. Haley Hartman (C), 6-1, 6-4.
No. 5: Tayla Statham (C) def. Zoe Mitchell (F), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 6: Emory Skinner (F) def. Olivia Fails (C), 8-6, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: C. Adkins/K. Adkins (F) def. Cope/Blair (C), 8-1.
No. 2: Biamby/Ellis (F) def. Falcone/Hartman (C), 9-7.
No. 3: Statham/Fails (C) def. Connie Pleasants/Skinner (F), 8-5.
