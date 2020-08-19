I began as a regular Doomsday Danny or Negative Ned when pro sports restarted, but it seems like I’m evolving into a veritable Sunshine Sammy or Positive Pete.
It was difficult to first get into NBA, NHL and MLB games without fans in the attendance. It still is. However, it’s something we’ll have to get used to in the age of coronavirus.
I also hesitated to watch games because I feared these seasons wouldn’t last, so why get my hopes up.
But so far, so good.
The bubble environment works, and then some.
Last week at this time, the NBA announced that of the 342 players tested for COVID-19, zero had tested positive for the fourth consecutive week.
The league started the playoffs Monday night, and thus far, Commissioner Adam Silver looks like a genius, as the Disney World campus at Orlando, Fla. has proven stunningly effective.
The next challenge will come when the NBA allows players to invite family and guests inside the bubble, starting Sunday, Aug. 30.
Similarly, at this time last week, the first week of testing in phase four of the NHL’s return-to-play protocol, as teams entered the “hub” zones in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, produced zero positive tests out of 7,703.
That followed phase three when teams returned to training camps in their respective cities, which produced two positive results among 6,874 total tests.
The league is now in round 16 of its nontraditional Stanley Cup Playoffs.
MLB has seemingly struggled compared to those two leagues, but it has been far from an unmitigated disaster.
The revised 60-game season is less than a month old, and more than 30 games have been postponed due to positive coronavirus cases. The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have both dealt with team-wide outbreaks.
The Cardinals have been most affected, having 18 straight games postponed from July 31 to Aug. 14. While every team in the league has played at least 16 games, and all but five have played at least 20, the Cardinals have played just 10 games after 10 players and eight staff members tested positive.
Outside of St. Louis and Miami, things have gone fairly smoothly.
And now it’s the NFL’s turn.
As of Monday, there were just 15 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is remarkable considering during training camp, there are more than 2,500 players on rosters.
A league not operating in a bubble with the most physical of all the sports is probably bound to struggle with positive cases at some point.
However, a recent development in testing could prove to make a big difference in the NFL, and for the rest of us.
SalivaDirect, developed by Yale University and jointly funded by the NBA and NBA Players Association, was granted approval by the FDA on Saturday.
Marking a possible significant turn for testing in the U.S., it is hoped to dramatically increase the availability, turnaround time and affordability of combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
