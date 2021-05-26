MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins return to the field Thursday after a 22-month hiatus following two straight Petitt Cup victories.
The Fish are in position to win a third straight title under returning head coach Jesse Lancaster, who comes back for his fourth season at the helm.
The Division II University of Mount Olive assistant coach was moving into his summer digs Monday as he prepared for his first practice of the new season. The players began trickling into town Sunday and will continue to arrive through the week.
“We’ll probably have a light practice (Monday) because we’re a little shorthanded,” Lancaster said. “We’ll have enough to be competitive on Thursday. I think setting the tone early is important. We’re here to enjoy ourselves, but we have a tradition building here, and we want to keep it going.
The 2020 season would have been the Marlins’ 11th as a franchise in the Coastal Plain League, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t wait to see the fans,” Lancaster said. “The players got some of that fix of returning to (college) baseball in the spring, but they haven’t experienced that crowd in Morehead City. I’m looking forward to it. Everyone is going to be excited to get this team on the field and see what we can do.”
Both the coach and his players are just coming off a spring season that marked the return to baseball after a long pandemic-fueled break. Lancaster left his Mount Olive team despite the Trojans (35-10) still playing in the NCAA Southeast Regional Tournament.
Lancaster is the longest-tenured coach in Marlins history. He led the Fish to a 25-30 finish in 2017, his first season, but followed with a CPL-best 71-28 regular season record in the previous two seasons and an 8-1 postseason record en route to two titles.
In 2019, the Marlins won their Petitt Cup series with the Macon Bacon 2-1. The second straight title capped a summer in which the Marlins put up a league-best 37-14 regular season record that also set a new franchise single-season record for wins.
The Marlins, in their first eight seasons, had just two winning seasons and two playoff appearances. The team put up a combined .450 win percentage under six different coaches in that time.
To end the 2019 season, the Fish won 13 of their final 15 games, including a run of seven straight victories.
Morehead City won the first half of the CPL season with a 19-7 record, then followed suit to also win the second half with an 18-7 record. Both records ensured the Marlins would play the first two rounds of the playoffs at home.
The Marlins dominated the East Division, going 12-2 in their series against the Wilmington Sharks (20-31), 7-3 in against the Holly Spring Salamanders (19-32) and 5-4 against the Fayetteville SwampsDogs (24-26).
The Marlins opened their postseason run with a 5-3 win over the SwampDogs, followed by a 4-1 victory over the Wilson Tobs in the second round. The Fish beat the Bacon 3-0 in the first round of the Petitt Cup final and lost 11-4 in the second before winning in the third.
The Marlins excelled in a number of areas on the field in 2019. For the second season in a row, the Morehead City pitching staff was the envy of the league. The team ranked first in the CPL with a 3.55 ERA – only one other team was under 4.00 – and also ranked first in strikeouts with 576. Fayetteville was second with 473 strikeouts. The Marlins ranked second in walks by giving up just 166.
On offense, the Marlins ranked second in the CPL in stolen bases (167), fourth in runs (330), fifth in hits (442), sixth in RBIs (272), seventh in doubles (75), third in triples (14), sixth in homers (43), eighth in batting average (.265), eighth in on-base percentage (.370) and fifth in slugging percentage (.405).
The High Point-Thomasville HiToms won the Petitt Cup from 2006-2008. The only other CPL team to win three championships is the Edenton Steamers in 2004, 2005 and 2015.
The 2019 season marked a triumphant return to baseball after Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on the county and Big Rock Stadium. Now, the focus is returning from the pandemic, with new changes made to the stadium but familiar faces returning.
The Marlins will welcome back, among others, returning 2019 champions Zach Miller, Ryder Yakel, Jack Myers, Jack Harris, Leo Perez and Eric Miles, the reigning CPL Pitcher of the Year. Also back is 2018 champion Joe Mason, a West Carteret alum and Mount Olive player under Lancaster.
“It’s the most returners we’ve ever had, and that brings some comfort to me, to be honest,” Lancaster said. “We’re losing a key piece in Fico (Kondla), but having some guys who already have familiarity with how we do things around here is what you want.”
Kondla was an assistant coach under Lancaster for 2018 and 2019 but will return to the CPL this year as the head coach for the Lexington Blowfish.
Lancaster’s new assistants will be D.J. Russ, the pitching coach for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms last season, and Zack Smith, a fifth-year senior from Mount Olive.
“There’s a lot of familiar faces coming back, so it’s not that strange at all,” Lancaster said. “It’s like we went to sleep. and now we’re just waking back up and getting back to it.”
The Marlins will start the season on Thursday with a trip to the Wilmington Sharks. They open at home on Friday against the Sharks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.