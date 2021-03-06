BEAUFORT — There was plenty of good, a few bad, and some ugly Friday night in East Carteret’s 51-6 win over Pender.
The Mariners scored eight touchdowns, doubled their opponents in yards (436-217) and recovered three fumbles to win their first season opener in three seasons.
“It was a good game,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “We were able to take the extra week and get the basketball guys out and perform at a high level. I feel like there is some space to gain and we still have some things to correct.”
The Mariners were supposed to start the season the previous week, but the game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions after days of rain. They were able to delay the game versus Pender to Friday because East’s second week opponent, Richlands, is quarantining following exposure to the coronavirus.
That allowed three basketball players (Bennie Brooks, Mason Rose and Thomas Wallace) who had never played football in high school to join the team after the East basketball season ended the previous weekend in the third round of the state playoffs.
“That was big,” Frazier said. “It was exciting to see them come out. It was a tremendous addition. We had been talking about it with them. We didn’t want to pressure them, but they showed up to our senior pictures in their full uniforms, and I was like ‘OK.’ They just need to get acclimated. “
Brooks, last year’s News-Times Player of the Year in basketball, made an immediate impact with two touchdown catches for 82 yards.
He hauled in a 43-yard pass from Adam McIntosh with 4:09 to go before halftime after separating from the defender, and then leapt over two defenders to score on a 39-yard catch as the second quarter clock went to zeroes.
“He’s 6-4, 195, so he’s a huge target,” Frazier said. “He’s still raw, still has some learning to do, but he’s fast, he’s quick, and he has some of the best hands I’ve seen. He’s a natural receiver.”
Rose showed up on defense, making a number of plays at the line of scrimmage.
“He was amazing to watch,” Frazier said. “He was aggressive, and against that offense, you have to play your assignment, so it was good he contributed.”
The addition of the basketball players pushed the roster to 26 – it was 22 last year in a 3-9 season.
McIntosh got the scoring going on the first play from scrimmage, sprinting 59 yards down the right sideline to make it 6-0 with just 18 seconds ticked off the clock.
“We didn’t know it was going to pop like that,” Frazier said. “We just wanted to see how they were going to line up, because this is the first game, and we didn’t have film to go off on.”
McIntosh shined throughout the night, running for three scores and throwing for three more, and finished with 329 total yards (184 rushing, 145 passing). He added touchdown runs of 58 and 25, and threw a 55-yard scoring strike to Miguel Bassotto.
The junior, now 6-1, 200 pounds, has added a few more inches and pounds in the six months since the traditional beginning of the football season in August.
“A lot of them have put on 15-20 pounds,” Frazier said. “They didn’t have that weight in the fall. They’ve gotten taller and put in the work in the weight room.”
Jacob Nelson contributed the other two touchdowns, scoring from 41 yards out midway through the second quarter and scampering for a 65-yard score early in the fourth.
Of the Mariners’ 291 rushing yards, 248 came on their five scoring plays with four of those coming on outside runs.
“We had some big plays, but they controlled the trench more than we expected,” Frazier said. “They had a stout line, but we were able to get to the edge, throw the ball downfield a little bit, make some big plays.”
The defense had its moments as well, limiting the Patriots to just six points, but it did give up 217 rushing yards and 17 first downs. East was bailed out on three occasions when Pender fumbled without contact inside Mariners’ territory. Each of those three fumbles took place inside the 36-yard line.
“I’m happy, a win is a win, but we made some mistakes on both sides of the ball that we have to clean up for the next game,” Frazier said.
East was penalized eight times for 85 yards, including three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, with one of those leading to an ejection.
“Those were self-inflicted,” Frazier said. “It was just composure. That is a big thing. There will be consequences for those, because that is the stuff we can control.”
The Mariners were scheduled to next play Heide Trask (0-1) but the Titans started the year with Richlands, so they too are quarantining.
East won’t play again until Friday, March 19 at home versus Dixon (0-1).
Here are results of the game:
Pender............................... 0 6 0 0 - 6
East Carteret.................... 12 19 7 13 - 51
Pender East Carteret
17 First Downs 4
47-217 Rushes-yards 15-291
0-3-0 Passing 4-14-0
0 Passing yards 145
217 Total yards 436
1-17 Punts-average 0-0
5-3 Fumbles-lost 3-0
9-80 Penalties-yards 8-85
65 Return yards 11
Scoring Summary
EC – McIntosh 59 run (kick failed), 11:42, 1st.
EC – McIntosh 58 run (run failed), 7:45, 1st.
EC – Nelson 41 run (kick failed), 8:46, 2nd.
EC – Brooks 43 pass from McIntosh (kick failed), 4:09, 2nd.
P – Lee 1 run (run failed), 0:59, 2nd.
EC – Brooks 39 pass from McIntosh (Herrera kick), 0:00, 2nd.
EC – Bassotto 55 pass from McIntosh (Herrera kick), 4:19, 3rd.
EC – Nelson 65 run (Herrera kick), 11:46, 4th.
EC – McIntosh 25 run (kick failed), 8:45, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Pender – Lee 8-80; Bea 15-57; Robinson 8-42; Hayes 8-22; Campbell 3-13; Williams 5-3. East Carteret – McIntosh 7-184; Nelson 6-109; Bassotto 2-(-2).
PASSING: Pender – Bea 0-2-0-0-0; Campbell 0-1-0-0-0. East Carteret – McIntosh 4-10-3-0-145
RECEIVING: Pender – None. East Carteret – Brooks 2-82; Bassotto 1-55; Rose 1-8.
