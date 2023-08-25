Last Week

Jack Leary         10-2

Brian North        9-3

Brian Bailey       9-3

Eric Gullickson   9-3

Bryan Hanks      9-3

Maceo Donald    9-3

Zack Nally         9-3

J.J. Smith           9-3

This Week’s Games

Ashley @ East Carteret

North Brunswick @ West Carteret

Croatan @ Pamlico

Swansboro @ Northside-Jacksonville

Havelock @ Laney

White Oak @ Jacksonville

Richlands @ Southwest Onslow

West Craven @ East Duplin

South Lenoir @ Jones Senior

Greene Central @ Kinston

Northside-Pinetown @ North Duplin

Wallace-Rose Hill @ Clinton

J.J. Smith           Ashley

Zack Nally         East Carteret

Maceo Donald    East Carteret

Brian North        Ashley

Brian Bailey       Ashley

Eric Gullickson   Ashley

Bryan Hanks      Ashley

Jack Leary         Ashley

J.J. Smith           West Carteret

Zack Nally         North Brunswick

Maceo Donald    West Carteret

Brian North        North Brunswick

Brian Bailey       North Brunswick

Eric Gullickson   West Carteret

Bryan Hanks      North Brunswick

Jack Leary         North Brunswick

J.J. Smith           Croatan

Zack Nally         Croatan

Maceo Donald    Croatan

Brian North        Croatan

Brian Bailey       Croatan

Eric Gullickson   Croatan

Bryan Hanks      Croatan

Jack Leary         Croatan

J.J. Smith           Northside-Jacksonville

Zack Nally         Swansboro        

Maceo Donald    Northside-Jacksonville

Brian North        Northside-Jacksonville

Brian Bailey       Northside-Jacksonville

Eric Gullickson   Swansboro

Bryan Hanks      Swansboro

Jack Leary         Northside-Jacksonville

J.J. Smith           Havelock

Zack Nally         Havelock

Maceo Donald    Havelock

Brian North        Havelock

Brian Bailey       Havelock

Eric Gullickson   Havelock

Bryan Hanks      Havelock

Jack Leary         Havelock

J.J. Smith           Jacksonville

Zack Nally         Jacksonville

Maceo Donald    Jacksonville

Brian North        Jacksonville

Brian Bailey       Jacksonville

Eric Gullickson   Jacksonville

Bryan Hanks      Jacksonville

Jack Leary         Jacksonville

J.J. Smith           Richlands

Zack Nally         Richlands

Maceo Donald    Richlands

Brian North        Southwest Onslow

Brian Bailey       Southwest Onslow

Eric Gullickson   Southwest Onslow

Bryan Hanks      Southwest Onslow

Jack Leary         Richlands

J.J. Smith           West Craven

Zack Nally         West Craven

Maceo Donald    West Craven

Brian North        West Craven

Brian Bailey       East Duplin       

Eric Gullickson   West Craven

Bryan Hanks      West Craven

Jack Leary         West Craven

J.J. Smith           South Lenoir

Zack Nally         South Lenoir

Maceo Donald    South Lenoir

Brian North        South Lenoir

Brian Bailey       South Lenoir

Eric Gullickson   South Lenoir

Bryan Hanks      South Lenoir

Jack Leary         South Lenoir

J.J. Smith           Greene Central

Zack Nally         Kinston

Maceo Donald    Greene Central

Brian North        Kinston

Brian Bailey       Greene Central

Eric Gullickson   Greene Central

Bryan Hanks      Greene Central

Jack Leary         Greene Central

J.J. Smith          Northside-Pinetown

Zack Nally         Northside-Pinetown

Maceo Donald    Northside-Pinetown

Brian North        Northside-Pinetown

Brian Bailey       Northside-Pinetown

Eric Gullickson   Northside-Pinetown

Bryan Hanks      North Duplin

Jack Leary         Northside-Pinetown

J.J. Smith           Wallace-Rose Hill

Zack Nally         Wallace-Rose Hill

Maceo Donald    Wallace-Rose Hill

Brian North        Wallace-Rose Hill

Brian Bailey       Wallace-Rose Hill

Eric Gullickson   Wallace-Rose Hill

Bryan Hanks      Wallace-Rose Hill

Jack Leary         Clinton

